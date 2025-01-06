New Louis Vuitton watch celebrates the Year of the Snake – and showcases its watchmaking prowess

Quick Summary
Louis Vuitton just unveiled its Year of the Snake watch.
It's a staggering thing, with a stunning dial and an arguably even more beautiful movement.
When you think of the best watches on the market, all manner of brands could come to mind. This industry has been going for hundreds of years, meaning some manufacturers have generations of talent to fall back on.
Still, fashion brands are unlikely to sit in that arena. Fashion watches have something of a bad reputation in the watch world, with many tarring anything with a fashion house brand on the dial with the same brush.
Still, not all fashion watches are made the same. Enter Louis Vuitton – perhaps best known for its handbags, the brand has been on a mission to transform its watches for a while now.
That's perhaps best seen in its latest release – the Louis Vuitton Escale Cabinet of Wonders Snake's Jungle. That forms part of a trilogy of hugely limited models, with this one also designed to celebrate the looming Chinese Year of the Snake.
The model features a stunning dial, crafted from wood, straw and parchment. That's topped off by a snake and leaves in white gold, which is also hand-engraved and enameled in shades of blue and green. At the top of the dial, you'll find a Gaston-Louis Vuitton monogram in gold and nephrite jade.
All of that sits within a 40mm case. That's crafted from white gold, and features an engraving of a Japanese waves motif. The bezel is also hand-engraved with a leaf motif, while the crown also matches with a nephrite jade cap, and the iconic LV logo.
It's hard to imagine that the reverse of this watch could be as beautiful as the front – particularly with a dial this beautiful. Still, you'd better believe it, because this is one of the best looking movements I've ever seen.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
A wave motif used on every surface of the calibre actually serves to hide some of the intricate details. There's a micro-rotor in there, too, which is rose gold coloured to contrast against the rest of the movement.
Limited to just twenty pieces and with no price tag, it's unlikely that any of these will rock up at your next watch collectors meet up. Still, it's a very cool thing – a work of art and a statement of intent from the brand.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Ring cameras get neat free upgrade that makes camera quality better than before
Ring upgrades its cameras with 2K video resolution and vehicle detection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Victrola's Sonos-compatible Stream Onyx turntable gets great new colours and a significant feature upgrade
Victrola has tons of turntables for 2025, and some smart new speakers too
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New Panerai watch is classy, has a neat dial and lasts for days
This might be my favourite Panerai yet
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Swatch watches celebrate the Year of the Snake
These pieces celebrate the 2025 Chinese zodiac symbol
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Year on the Wrist: the best watches we've seen in 2024
Every watch release worthy of note in the last twelve months
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Orient Star M34 F8 Date – Grand Seiko vibes for less
Is this the best way to get the Grand Seiko look on a tighter budget?
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward Desk Diver – the coolest watch money can't buy
Renowned artist seconde/seconde puts a tongue in cheek spin on the dive watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
Dior celebrates the Year of the Snake with a rose gold lunar-inspired watch
Dior gives its Grand Soir watch a Year of the Snake-inspired design
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon Extreme Sport – pure, unadulterated luxury
The TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon Extreme is a great way to get into the world of tourbillons
By Sam Cross Published
-
4 luxurious gifts guaranteed to delight this Christmas
Only if you're feeling opulent
By T3.com Last updated