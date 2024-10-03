Formula 1 and LVMH announce landmark partnership - including TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton and more

Quick Summary
LVMH will sponsor the Formula 1 racing series for ten years.
Starting with the 2025 season, expect to see brands like TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy around the circuit.
If you've ever watched a Formula 1 race, you'll know that branding and sponsorship is a massive part of it. From curbs being painted red and white to match the colours of then-sponsor, Marlboro, to the slew of Rolex hoardings which engulf every track in the modern day, these are strong revenue streams.
Recently, we'd heard rumours that the partnership with Rolex was coming to an end. In its place, many suggested TAG Heuer may take over – a partnership which I commended at the time.
Now, that has been officially confirmed – with a slight twist. The TAG Heuer parent company, LVMH, has today announced the signing of a ten-year partnership with the motorsport giant.
Starting from the 2025 season, LVMH brands will begin sponsoring races in various forms. That includes a range of different companies, including Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and, of course, TAG Heuer.
That's a massive collaboration. Not only does next year mark the 75th anniversary of the world famous racing series, it stands to be a crucial year for the luxury segment. Several years of buoyant performance have been tested so far this year, amidst changing tides in key markets like China.
LVMH naturally sits front and centre in those conversations owing both to its size and brand recognition. Putting pen to paper on a ten-year partnership with a major sporting brand is a statement of intent.
Similarly for F1, there will undoubtedly have been conversations about the importance of having well-regarded, aspirational brands alongside the action. Rolex sits among some of the most instantly recognisable brands on the planet, making the task of filling those hoardings significant.
Personally, I'm really excited by this. I was ecstatic to hear rumours that TAG Heuer would take a starring role alongside the action. The brand is synonymous with racing action, making it a real full-circle moment.
However, this partnership could be even more impressive than we'd anticipated. By securing maisons from across the LVMH portfolio, Formula 1 has a chance to engulf users in some of the most prestigious names in luxury. That's a big deal.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
