Streaming the Formula 1? This NOW Sports deal makes it even cheaper

The greatest motorsport series on earth returns this weekend – and you can watch along for even less!

Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 waves the Union Jack to celebrate during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 18, 2021
(Image credit: Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

When it comes to sporting action on four wheels, there is no greater spectacle than Formula 1. The series pits the best racers in the world against each other in races around the globe.

The on-track action is juicy enough, but add in some intense personalities – like those found on Drive to Survive – and you've got yourself a real entertaining watch. Here, the stakes are high and fortune, favour and championship titles rest on mere fractions of a second.

If you're looking to stream the action, NOW has you covered. The service allows those without a Sky TV subscription to follow every minute of the action. Plus, right now, you can save on the monthly cost for 12 months – making it even more of a bargain!

NOW Sports Membership:&nbsp;was £34.99 a month, now £21 a month at NOW

Enjoy all the goodness of Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Membership. Right now, that's 40% off for 12 months, allowing you to save over £167 over the course of the year.

View Deal

There's a lot to enjoy about the coverage this year, too. Enhancements to the coverage mean viewers will have more control than ever over how they watch the action.

All 20 drivers will have onboard cameras, which can be used to view the race. If you'd prefer to still see the whole race, you can opt to listen to a selected driver, instead.

The timing screen allows you to track every driver in real time, while the track map allows you to view the whole track in real time. You can also opt to listen to the team radio channels, or choose the battle channel to watch a split-screen offering which showcase cars vying for position on the track.

Getting all of that is going to make the experience even more immersive. Getting it for even less? Well, that's just going to keep your wallet happy too. Hurry though – these prices are only available until 9am on the 12th of March.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
