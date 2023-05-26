F1 2023: How to watch Formula One live, next up Monaco Grand Prix

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After the understandable delays at Imola, this Week’s Formula 1 live stream comes from the glamour of Monaco for one of the most prestigious races on the calendar.

Will it be a jackpot for street track expert and last year’s winner Sergio Perez? Perhaps championship leader Max Verstappen will win big or will a joker emerge from the pack over 78 laps around Monte Carlo?

Monaco Grand Prix Schedule: The Monaco Grand Prix is this weekend (May 26th-May 28th)

U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

U.S. — ESPN or F1 TV Pro App

Aus — Fox

Watch anywhere — ExpressVPN

Qualifying start: (Saturday 27th): 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. AEDT

Race start: (Sunday 28th): 2 p.m. BST/ 9 a.m. ET/ 11 p.m. AEDT

Practice 1: Friday 26th May 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET/ 21:30 p.m. AEDT

Practice 2: Friday 26th May 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. AEDT (Saturday 27th)

Practice 3: (Saturday 27th) 11.30 a.m. BST / 6.30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m.

Qualifying at Monaco is the most tense and exhilarating Saturday of the year, so make sure not to just tune in for Sunday’s race alone.

It looks like the Red Bulls will take some stopping this year, only Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have tasted victory this season, but it might not be so simple this weekend. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will be desperate to finally break what seems like a curse at his home race, (2022 was the first year he had even finished the Grand Prix) while Mercedes has introduced a bunch of new upgrades in a radical redesign of the car so Lewis Hamilton may be more competitive again at last.

Monaco’s intense track is something that can make or break a driver at this level so it will be fascinating to see how the three new drivers on the grid, Logan Sargeant, Oscar Piastri and Nyck De Vries deal with this famous circuit. Expect thrills, spills and plenty of Champagne.

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Where is the next F1 Grand Prix?

After Monaco, Formula One will be heading to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix. Of course it will be Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso's home race, so no pressure guys!

How to watch F1 live in the UK

The Monaco Grand Prix and every other race of the season will be shown on Sky Sports F1.

Channel 4 will show free highlights after the race, and will also have the British GP live this season.

If you're out of the country temporarily and have a Sky Sports subscription, try using ExpressVPN to watch it as if you were back in the UK.

How to watch F1 live in the USA

US F1 fans can watch the Grand Prix on ESPN or on the F1 TV Pro App.

Of course, if you are a US citizen out of the country temporarily and have a valid subscription, try a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch it like you were back home.

How to watch F1 live in Australia

While Daniel Ricciardo may no longer be on the grid, Oscar Piastri has joined so Aussie fans still have someone to root for.

Australian F1 coverage comes from Foxtel, part of Fox but you will need to have a valid subscription. If you are an Aussie citizen out of the country temporarily and have a valid subscription, try a VPN like ExpressVPN to access your regular live stream.

Free F1 live streams

If you live in Austria or Luxembourg then lucky you! They are able to watch the F1 live stream for free.

Those in Austria should check out Servus TV and ORF who have split the races between them.

Luxembourg residents also have a free stream on RTL Zwee who has every race broadcast live.

Of course, if you're out of the country, feel free to use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch the race like you are back home in Austria or Luxembourg.

(Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

How to watch F1 live anywhere in the world

If you live anywhere else in the world or are out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to the live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions and access your F1 live stream as usual.

A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else, and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where their servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Man City vs Real Madrid, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk-free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full F1 2023 calendar Date Race Start time (UK) 3 - 5 March Bahrain GP 3pm 17 - 19 March Saudi Arabian GP 5pm 31 March - 2 April Australian 6am 28 - 30 April Azerbaijan GP 12pm 5 - 7 May Miami GP 8:30pm TBC Emilia Romagna GP 2pm 26 - 28 May Monaco GP 2pm 2 - 4 June Spanish GP 2pm 16 - 18 June Canadian GP 7pm 30 June - 2 July Austrian GP 2pm 7 - 9 July British GP 3pm 21 - 23 July Hungarian GP 2pm 28 - 30 July Belgian GP 2pm 25 - 27 July Dutch GP 2pm 1 - 3 Sep Italian GP 2pm 15 - 17 Sep Singapore GP 1pm 22 - 24 Sep Japanese GP 6am 6 - 8 Oct Qatar GP 3pm 20 - 22 Oct US GP 8pm 27 - 29 Oct Mexican GP 8pm 3 - 5 Nov Brazilian GP 5pm 17 - 19 Nov Las Vegas GP 6am 24 - 26 Nov Abu Dhabi GP 1pm