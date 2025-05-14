Apple Maps gets a free update with a hidden treat for F1 fans

Quick Summary Apple has added a real treat for F1 fans to its Maps app, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix and the forthcoming movie. The entire track is now available to view, along with information, such as access point and details on the famous corners.

Apple Maps has received an update ahead of the forthcoming Monaco Grand Prix that adds the track and a whole stack of information about the race.

The Apple-made F1 The Movie will premiere in cinemas on 25 June before it eventually winds its way onto the Apple TV+ streaming service, while the world-famous Formula One race will start with practice on Friday 23 May. To get you prepared, you can check out all the details on Maps ahead of time.

That includes access points should you be lucky enough to attend in person, or just the ability to check out the layout, corners and locations if you simply plan to watch it unfold from home.

There are a stack of Easter Eggs to be found too, including hidden cars dotted around the 3D map. And the movie is represented too, with advertising and items showing the fictional APXGP team also to be discovered.

The updated Monaco map is one of Apple's Detailed City Experience sites, with others including areas of London and other major cities around the globe. It previously partnered with F1 for the race in Las Vegas, but Monaco is undoubtedly its most iconic event to be included yet.

What can you find on the Monaco map?

Multiple locations around the track have been rendered in 3D too, including the Casino de Monte-Carlo, the Yacht Club, and the F1 Paddock Club. You can also see the pit lane with cars lined up.

"Apple Maps is the best way to navigate and explore the world, so we’re excited to bring this amazing experience to F1 fans and attendees of the Grand Prix de Monaco," said Apple's senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue.

"Whether fans are there in person or watching from afar, the beautifully designed Detailed City Experience and Monaco Grand Prix features give them an incredible view into Monaco, just in time for the race and the upcoming premiere of F1 The Movie."

You shouldn't need to do anything to download the new experience, it should appear in Apple Maps on iPhone and iPad automatically later today. Just search for "Monaco" in the app.