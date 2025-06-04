Your car's Google Maps may look different to others

Quick Summary There's a big change coming to Google Maps. And it might be coming to your car first.

There are few apps out there with as wide a reach as Google Maps. The app is built into every Android system on the planet, allowing users to get their bearings right out of the box.

You might think that only consists of Android phones and other mobile devices, but that's not the case. It also comes as standard in a range of Android-powered cars – and there's a change coming to that platform.

For cars which run the Android Automotive OS, manufacturers can have a hand in crafting their own design to suit their branding. However, the apps within the system currently look identical, regardless of the system.

That's changing, though – and it all kicks off with Google Maps. As was announced at SXSW London, Polestar will be the first to make adjustments, with a new user interface which more closely resembles the core of its system design.

(Image credit: Future)

By the brand's own admission, the changes are subtle at first glance. Still, it's a neat change, and should help to improve the overall experience when driving.

It's a major plus for the manufacturers themselves, who will lavish the opportunity to create a more consistent brand identity across the platform. Still, that doesn't mean there's nothing for the end user to enjoy.

Ultimately, when you're driving, you want as little distraction as possible, to ensure you can stay focused on the road. By having less of a clash between different screens, users will likely remain less distracted.

The update is coming in the next few weeks, with other manufacturers almost certain to follow suit thereafter. There's no confirmed word on other brands or apps which will get the treatment just yet, but we'd anticipate seeing a lot more in the coming months.

All in all, it's a change which will certainly offer more creativity for brands, which will improve their offerings massively.