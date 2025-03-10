Google Maps design update finally comes to iPhone after Android owners have enjoyed it for months

Quick Summary Google Maps has introduced its new sheet-based design to iOS after launching on Android in July 2024. The new design makes a number of features more accessible and it is rolling out now on version 25.10.2.

We love an app redesign, especially when it involves one of the classics we use all the time. There are times when things don't quite go to plan – Sonos fell victim to that last year – but most of the time, a redesign makes things more intuitive and/or accessible.

For the latest Google Maps update for iPhone, the latter is most definitely true. The sheet-based redesign that arrived on Android last July is now being rolled out to Apple devices (via 9to5Google). Better late than never.

If you're wondering what a sheet-based redesign is, then it's where supplementary or secondary content is shown as an overlay or 'sheet' on top of main content, usually sliding up from the bottom or appearing on the side.

Google Maps already does this to some extent, but the redesign sees the bottom sheets featuring more rounded corners, whilst also keeping the main map visible when you slide all the way up. There's a new 'x' next to the share icon to close listings too, and the search bar has been removed in the new update.

Nothing has changed for entering a destination, but the redesign has seen an update to the directions interface with the top of the screen showing the start/end location in a floating rectangle, while the transportation switcher has been relocated to the bottom to make it easier to reach when using your device one-handed.

How to get the Google Maps redesign on iPhone

As mentioned, Google rolled out the design changes to Google Maps to Android back in July 2024 but it's only just coming to iOS users. To see the changes, you will need to be running version 25.10.2.

To make sure you're running the latest version of Google Maps, open the App Store on your iPhone and search for Google Maps.

Tap on it and choose 'Update'. We are running version 25.10.2 but currently, the redesign isn't showing yet, so you may need to exercise a little patience here if you're in the UK.