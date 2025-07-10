Hybrid Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray UK prices revealed

QUICK SUMMARY Chevrolet has announced UK pricing for the new Corvette E-Ray hybrid at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The car will be priced from £153,440 in coupe form, and £159,230 as a convertible with a removable roof panel. The hybrid combines a V8 engine at the rear and an electric motor driving the front axle.

Chevrolet has revealed the UK price of its first hybrid-electric Corvette, the E-Ray, during this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The car also saw its first UK outing, as it fired its way up the Goodwood Hillclimb on the opening day of what has become the UK’s defacto motor show. Available to order now as a right-hand-drive car in the UK, the Corvette E-Ray is priced from £153,440 for the coupe and £159,230 for the convertible, which has a removable roof panel.

This is a significant increase over the standard Corvette, which starts at a little over £90,000. But with a combined output of 643 horsepower (473 kW) from its 6.2-litre V8 engine and electric motor, the E-Ray is a closer match on paper to the more potent Corvette Z06, which starts at about £180,000.

The hybrid Corvette E-Ray sends 482 horsepower to its rear wheels, while the front axle is driven by an electric motor with 161 horsepower, fed by a small, 1.9 kWh battery pack located between the two seats. All-wheel-drive and electric assistance gives the E-Ray a 0-62 mph time of just 2.9 seconds, making it the quickest production Corvette ever offered in the UK market.

Although it can drive at up to 44 mph in electric-only ‘Stealth’ mode for short distances, the Corvette E-Ray mostly uses its hybrid drivetrain for extra performance. It can’t be plugged in to charge, as instead the battery is topped-up through regenerative braking whenever the car slows down or coasts. Chevrolet’s so-called eAWD system automatically increases or lowers the amount of power and torque sent to the front wheels, in a bid to improve traction, composure and stability.

Tech upgrades for the E-Ray include a new set of readouts on the car’s infotainment display. These are called Gauges, Dyno and Data, with the first showing how power is being deployed by the engine and electric motor, the second displaying graphs for power and torque over time, and the third showing the performance and efficiency of the E-Ray’s EV drive system.

Although it can drive in electric mode for only four miles, Chevrolet suggests how this is useful when exiting a quiet neighborhood; drive above 44 mph, and the V8 spins into life and the battery is topped back up again. Use this mode, and the parents of the sleeping children next door will be eternally thankful, I’m sure.

Other tech fitted to the E-Ray includes a head-up display fitted as standard, plus wireless Apple CarPay and Android Auto, and a 14-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system.

The E-Ray uses the same widened body style as the Corvette Z06, which is 9.1 cm wider than the standard Corvette Stingray. Brembo carbon ceramic brakes are fitted as standard to the E-Ray, along with staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels, and Chevrolet’s fourth-generation magnetic-ride suspension.