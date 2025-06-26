Classic Mini gets a high-tech makeover by an ex-Jaguar designer and I want one right now
Ian Callum has turned his design experience to the Mini with this stunning restomod
Quick Summary
Former Jaguar designer Ian Callum has turned his hand to the classic Mini, creating a bespoke design for the British icon.
The hand-built models will be made to order from £75,000.
The Mini was launched in 1959 and over the 40 years of its production, became a true British classic. A star in its own right, it shot to fame as an icon of the swinging sixties, appearing alongside Michael Caine in The Italian Job and later becoming Mr Bean's car of choice on the small screen.
One thing that didn't change much from the original Morris Mini-Minor through to the Rover Mini was the design. That's something that's now been honoured by Ian Cullum's design studio, producing the Wood & Picket Mini by Callum.
Ian Callum is best known as for his designs at Jaguar, including the F-Type, the F-Pace and the I-Pace. However, this is something quite different.
This restomod is built on a fully restored Mini Mk5 Sportspack by coach builders Wood & Pickett, with a sporty stance thanks to the wide wheel arches and added sills. It's instantly recognisable as a Mini, but with new lighting all round for much more modern looks.
The interior gets a modern makeover too with a brand new dash, with integrated display for a modern touch to ensure you can get Apple CarPlay. The dials are set in a wonderfully-70s design, with sporty checked seats.
There's a 1.3-litre engine under the bonnet, newly rebuilt and boosted with Stage 3 tuning to give 110bhp output. It's kitted out with a range of performance parts, including a reengineered gearbox and new exhaust.
Specially tuned suspension and 8.4-inch brake discs are paired with the bespoke wheels for a modern look.
The first model is heading to car fan David Gandy, with each model hand-built in the UK. There will be a limited production run of the Wood & Picket Mini by Callum, with a starting price of £75,000.
When the Mini first launched in 1959 it would set you back £496.
Wood & Pickett found fame in 1960s London, modifying Minis before moving on to Range Rover and other models. Now the company is owned by Motaclan and sells a range of parts for Mini repairs and upgrades.
