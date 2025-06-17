3 of the best electric hot hatches

The term hot hatch refers to a very specific type of car. These are small, hatchback cars, usually two-door, but these aren't your slow granny-mobiles. These are fast, powerful machines (usually front-wheel drive), making driving them feel like you're behind the wheel of a go-kart.

Hot hatches were big news in the late 1980s and 1990s, with cars such as the Golf GTI, Peugeot 205, Ford Fiesta and Renault 5 ruling the roost. Over the years that followed, cars generally got bigger and heavier, with today's SUV market being about as removed as you can get from it.

The electric car, however, has offered a reprieve to the hot hatch, with many of those same names returning with compact-bodied cars. Thanks to the electric motors that EVs use, these cars are extremely quick off the mark and still deliver that loutish charm without heading to Halfords for a new exhaust and bass bins.

If you're looking to relive your youth or just want something small and fun to drive, I've rounded up five of the best EV hot hatches on the market right now.

(Image credit: BMW)

1. Mini John Cooper Works

The John Cooper Works editions of Minis have always been the race-inspired beasts but this is the first time the name has been used on an electric edition. The Mini JCW takes the Cooper SE up a notch with 258hp, a 5.6-second 0-62mph acceleration and a top speed of 124mph. This car actually has a Go-Kart mode and feels just as fun behind the wheel. Its 49.2 kWh battery still provides up to 250 miles of range, too.

Prices for the JCW edition start from £34,905 ( roughly $47,000), while the regular Mini electric starts from £26,905 (roughly $36,000). Currently, the Mini Cooper electric models are not available in the US.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Renault 5 e-tech

Brought back into existence for the electric age, the new Renault 5 will bring back fond memories for anyone that owned an original, but with a very modern take that makes it one of the best small cars on the market right now. The comfort edition has a 52kWh battery that delivers up to 250 miles of range and offers 150hp and a 9-second 0-62mph acceleration. What's even better is that prices start at just £22,995 (roughly $31,000).

(Image credit: Stellantis)

3. Abarth 500e

The sporty version of the Fiat 500 electric is a more powerful version with a 0-62mph acceleration of 7 seconds and 152hp. It looks great and is certainly a lot of fun to drive through the city – though you might want to turn off the fake engine noises. With just 158 miles of range, it's not one for longer journeys, however. Prices for the Arbath 500e start from £29,985 (roughly $40,500), while the standard Fiat 500e starts from £25,035 (roughly $34,000).