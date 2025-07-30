9 Spicy fragrances for men 2025: aromatic, oriental scents from Hugo Boss, Versace, Montblanc and more
In the words of Chris Eubank, it’s time to “add a little bit of spice” into your fragrance collection. If you want something that’s warm, aromatic and mysterious, a spicy cologne or aftershave should be at the top of your list.
Spice typically goes hand in hand with woody and musk notes, so you can expect fragrances that are rich and dark with a bit of a kick. Think chilli, cinnamon, clove, ginger, saffron, peppers and more. But don’t worry – you’re not going to end up smelling like your kitchen spice rack!
I’ve rounded up the best spicy fragrances for men from the likes of Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, Versace, Montblanc, Givenchy and more.
Best Spicy Fragrances for Men
One of the best Tom Ford fragrances you can buy, Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille is a great evening or date night scent that lingers on the skin. Inspired by private clubs, Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille has an oriental feel with strong tobacco leaf and blossom notes, wood, cacao and dried fruit. It balances the spice with sweetness from vanilla and tonka bean.
Bvlgari Man In Black is from the ambery spicy fragrance family, so you can expect something quite rich and sensual with this scent. Its top note is described as ‘vibrant spices’ but doesn’t go into detail about which ones. But Bvlgari Man In Black is flanked by rum, leather and benzoin, so I imagine tobacco, cinnamon and cloves are involved.
Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Elixir is quite a complex scent as it’s a blend of amber, leather and wood but has a strong intense ‘fire’ note. The top note of this fragrance is pimento, so think hot and spicy peppers. It’s balanced with sandalwood and lavandin, and comes in a beautiful bright red bottle.
Acqua Di Parma is best known for its bright, citrus, summer fragrances but Zafferano appeals to those who prefer a bit of spice. Described as warm and dry, Acqua Di Parma Zafferano is a blend of coriander, bergamot and saffron. It’s also given a few floral notes for balance, including orange blossom, rose and jasmine sambac.
With ‘flame’ in the name, the Versace Eros Flame is bound to be spicy. An intense, long-lasting scent, Versace Eros Flame is similar to the Hugo Boss option above, with its notes of pepperwood. It’s woodier and zestier with layers of lemon, oak moss, rosemary and mandarin so there’s some lightness amongst the spiciness.
Spice goes well with amber, and Givenchy Gentleman Reserve Privee is a wonderful ambery scent. It has more of a whisky spice than a herb spice, thanks to its top note of Whisky Absolute Scotland which uses aromatic barley from Scottish distilleries. It’s got a hint of florals and woods too with orris, chestnut and vetiver.
As the name suggests, Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Dark Leather is a burst of spice. Many of Vikto & Rolf’s Spicebomb collection would fit the bill here, but Dark Leather has something deeper and warmer to it. It combines leather, black pepper and incense for a rich, mysterious smell – and it comes in a cool hand grenade-style bottle.
You can already tell that Montblanc Legend Night is going to be spicy by looking at its black and orange bottle. An aromatic, exotic fragrance, Montblanc Legend Night gets its spice through cardamom, clary sage, musk and akigala wood. It also gets a touch of crispness with notes of mint and apple.
