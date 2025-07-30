9 Spicy fragrances for men 2025: aromatic, oriental scents from Hugo Boss, Versace, Montblanc and more

In the words of Chris Eubank, it’s time to “add a little bit of spice” into your fragrance collection. If you want something that’s warm, aromatic and mysterious, a spicy cologne or aftershave should be at the top of your list.

Spice typically goes hand in hand with woody and musk notes, so you can expect fragrances that are rich and dark with a bit of a kick. Think chilli, cinnamon, clove, ginger, saffron, peppers and more. But don’t worry – you’re not going to end up smelling like your kitchen spice rack!

I’ve rounded up the best spicy fragrances for men from the likes of Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, Versace, Montblanc, Givenchy and more.

Best Spicy Fragrances for Men