5 best salty fragrances for men: smell like the beach with these sea-themed scents
Who doesn’t want to smell like the sea?!
If you’ve ever wanted to capture the scent of your holiday or smell like the beach, then you’ve come to the right place. In this round-up, I’ve found five of the best salty fragrances for men – because who doesn’t want to smell like the sea, right?!
I know what you’re thinking – salt doesn’t really have an odour, so how can a fragrance smell salty? Well, if you’re ever been in the sea, you’ll know it has a distinct beachy, breezy smell, and that’s what these fragrances encapsulate. Think crisp, fresh and aquatic notes that transport you back to your last holiday.
Salty fragrances also tend to have softer notes to balance out the saltiness, like citrus, florals and musk, so there’s something for everyone in this line-up. From Tom Ford to Maison Margiela, here are the 5 best salty fragrances to wear this summer.
P.S. If you fancy something sweeter yet sour, check out these 9 best citrus fragrances for men.
Best Salty Fragrances for Men
If something has ‘Beach Walk’ in the title, then you can guess that it’s going to smell like a salty sea breeze. That’s exactly what Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk captures. A unisex fragrance, the Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk is a warming scent that’s described as smelling like ‘sunkissed salty skin’. It has notes of pink pepper, coconut, musk, bergamot and ylang-ylang and is the perfect scent to take on your next holiday.
Another unisex scent, Tom Ford Costa Azzura Acqua is a woody aromatic fragrance, but it has hints of multiple different fragrance families, including citrus and fougere. A bold summer fragrance, Tom Ford Costa Azzura Acqua is fresh, cool and salty, with notes of woody macchia, cypress, juniper, amber, myrtle and citrus. It also comes in a beautiful blue bottle that looks like the ocean.
Armani’s Acqua Di Gio launched back in 1996, so it’s a true classic that’s stood the test of time. Inspired by the freshness of the sea and earth, Armani Acqua Di Gio has strong notes of bergamot, neroli, rosemary, patchouli and green tangerine. It has bold layers of florals and aquatic themes, and is a tribute to nature – you can’t go wrong with this one.
Bright and refreshing, Jimmy Choo Man Aqua is designed to ‘evoke the smell of the ocean’, and it does just that with its heart note of ocean woods which is flanked by grapefruit and patchouli with its top and base note. From the woody fragrance family, Jimmy Choo Man Aqua is a complex scent that also features layers of salted moss, clary sage and cardamom so you also get a bit of spice.
Jo Malone’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt fragrance is inspired by the British coast. Like Jimmy Choo Man Aqua, Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt has heart notes of sea salt and is balanced with an aromatic top note of ambrette seeds, and woody, earthy base notes of sage. It’s fresh, salty and aquatic – just want you want from a salt-themed fragrance.
