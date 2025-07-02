9 best woody fragrances for men 2025: musky, aromatic scents from Tom Ford, Moncler, Hermès and more

If you want a scent that’s rich, warm and earthy, then a woody fragrance is what you should be looking for. Think notes like musk, cedarwood, oak, sandalwood, amber and rosewood, which often sit at the base of fragrances to give them a warm depth that offsets sweeter layers.

The woody fragrance family is actually one of the most popular notes for men’s fragrances and colognes . In fact, I recently did a round-up for the 10 popular Father’s Day fragrances and a lot of those entries were woody and aromatic – but I’ve found fresh choices for you in this guide.

Below, I’ve listed the best woody fragrances for men, including picks from Tom Ford, Le Labo, Moncler, Hermès and more.

P.S. If you fancy something sweet yet sour, check out these citrus fragrances and for an ocean-inspired scent, we have a guide to the best salty fragrances .

Best Woody Fragrances for Men