9 best woody fragrances for men 2025: musky, aromatic scents from Tom Ford, Moncler, Hermès and more
Smell like the forest with T3’s top picks for men’s woody fragrances
If you want a scent that’s rich, warm and earthy, then a woody fragrance is what you should be looking for. Think notes like musk, cedarwood, oak, sandalwood, amber and rosewood, which often sit at the base of fragrances to give them a warm depth that offsets sweeter layers.
The woody fragrance family is actually one of the most popular notes for men’s fragrances and colognes. In fact, I recently did a round-up for the 10 popular Father’s Day fragrances and a lot of those entries were woody and aromatic – but I’ve found fresh choices for you in this guide.
Below, I’ve listed the best woody fragrances for men, including picks from Tom Ford, Le Labo, Moncler, Hermès and more.
P.S. If you fancy something sweet yet sour, check out these citrus fragrances and for an ocean-inspired scent, we have a guide to the best salty fragrances.
Best Woody Fragrances for Men
I mean, you can’t have a woody fragrance round-up without Tom Ford’s Oud Wood. Launched back in 2007, Oud Wood has stood the test of time as it’s such a versatile fragrance which can be worn from day to night. It has strong woody notes of rosewood, amber, sandalwood, vetiver, oud and cardamom which gives the fragrance warmth and spice.
A nice unisex scent, Le Labo Santal 33 is sensual, addictive and smoky. It has strong wood notes, including Australian sandalwood, papyrus, cardamom and cedarwood, which gives it hints of spice, leather and musk. It’s balanced with sweeter notes of violet and ambrox to suit all genders.
A woody aromatic scent, Moncler’s Pour Homme is an intriguing fragrance with notes of wood, herbs and spice. It has an exclusive note of alpine green accord which balances with clary sage, pine, cedarwood and vetiver. If you buy the 150ml version, the bottle comes with LED writing.
As you’d expect from the name, the Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace smiles like an open wood fire. Another unisex fragrance, Replica By The Fireplace is warming and woody, with notes of chestnut, guaiac wood oil, pink pepper and cloves. It has sweet notes of vanilla and orange flower petals to add a hint of sweetness.
Arguably the most recognisable fragrance bottle out there, Diesel Only The Brave is a woody amber scent with hints of citrus. The base of the scent is amber, leather, and cedar to give it that warmth and to hold up the other aromatics in the top and heart notes, like lemon, mandarin, coriander, violet leaves, rosemary and labdanum.
Another citrusy woody fragrance, Dsquared2 Wood Pour Homme is a combination of fresh notes and smoky earthiness. It’s a great summer fragrance but can also be worn throughout the year with its warmer layers. You can expect bergamot, vetiver, ambroxan, white woods, cardamon, ginger, tangerine and lemon notes with this one.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.