This is the one spot you should never keep your beard trimmer, according to an expert

If you're reading this article, I can guarantee that you probably don't think twice about leaving your best beard trimmer on the bathroom shelf after a quick shave. It's convenient and it's where you use it, so why not store it there too? However, this seemingly harmless habit could be costing you money and putting your health at risk.

The bathroom seems like the obvious home for your grooming tools, but according to Peter Jones, Director of ADI Leak Detection, it's actually one of the worst places to keep them.

“Bathrooms are moisture traps,” explains Jones. “The combination of steam from hot showers, poor ventilation and fluctuating temperatures creates an environment that's hostile to electronic devices and perfect for bacterial growth.”

(Image credit: Supply / Unsplash)

Bathrooms present a perfect storm for your grooming gear. Hot showers followed by cooling air create condensation that settles on every surface, including your trimmer. “After a hot shower, the humidity in a typical bathroom can reach 90% or higher,” says Jones.

Storing your trimmer in this damp setting doesn’t just damage the device – it can affect your skin too. Bacteria love warm, moist conditions, and your trimmer’s blades provide a prime breeding ground. “Persistent skin irritation and razor bumps can often be traced back to contaminated grooming tools,” explains Jones.

What will happen to your beard trimmer if it's left in the bathroom?

The bathroom conditions mentioned above can also shorten your trimmer’s lifespan and reduce its performance. Metal parts, including the blades, are vulnerable to rust from constant moisture. “Even stainless steel isn’t completely immune,” warns Jones. Prolonged exposure to steam and condensation can cause pitting and corrosion, dulling blades and cutting efficiency.

Humidity also affects battery life. Lithium-ion batteries, common in modern trimmers, don’t handle moisture well, which can interfere with charging and gradually reduce their ability to hold a charge.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where should you keep your beard trimmer instead?

Jones recommends treating your beard trimmer like any other electronic device. “The bedroom dresser or a dry cupboard in the hallway are much better options,” he says. “Anywhere with stable temperature and low humidity will extend your trimmer’s life significantly.”

If you must keep it in the bathroom, there are workarounds. “A sealed container with silica gel packets can protect your trimmer from moisture – just make sure it’s completely dry before sealing it away,” Jones advises.