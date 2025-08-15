I tested Eauso Vert Fruto Oscuro – you've never had a fragrance like this before

In the wonderful world of men's fragrance, there really is something to suit every nose. Whether you like classic woods and spices, fresh greens and citrus scents or something different altogether, your wants and desires are being satisfied somewhere.

Recently, I got my hands on this bottle of Fruto Oscuro from Eauso Vert. The brand has a strong Latin heritage, and uses that to put a unique stamp on its collection of scented bottles.

As soon as you whip off the cap, Fruto Oscuro will hit you with strong, dark fruit notes. It's sweet and seductive, with just enough freshness to keep things from being too one sided.

Think of thick, syrupy dark fruit punch or mulled wine and you're not too far away from the opening here. As those top notes burn away, we're left with something altogether different.

The fruitier parts of this scent are the first to dissipate, leaving behind something altogether more mundane. You'll get strong patchouli and a little of something woody, but that's about it on my skin.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Still, it's worth topping up every now and then to enjoy that first hit once more. I'd say the top notes stick around for about an hour or two, before this reduces to a real skin scent. It's certainly not the best performance you'll ever see, but it's certainly not the worst, either.

Overall, the entire character of the brand is really enjoyable. Simple bottles with wooden tops feel clean and elegant. There's no sense of anything trying to hard here – just a good olfactory experience that sits outside of the norm for most.

Whether or not it works for you will, of course, come down to preference, but the overall character is remarkably wearable. It's certainly not too feminine for gents, but anyone could fall for this sweet, sultry package.