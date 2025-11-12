6 best boozy fragrances for men 2025: alcohol-inspired scents from Tom Ford, Givenchy and more

Ever wanted to smell like a smoky glass of your favourite whiskey? Of course you have, so I’ve just found the best men’s fragrances that’ll have you smelling like your favourite boozy tipple.

Alcohol-inspired fragrances might sound strange, but you’d be surprised by how many different alcohols are included in the makeup of your favourite scents. In fact, alcohols like whiskey, rum and bourbon tend to sit at the heart or base of most colognes to give a hint of warmth, richness and smokiness.

Boozy or alcohol fragrances are quite similar to gourmand scents , but the latter is typically focused more on foods. So, if you want to smell like a tall glass of your favourite cocktail, I’ve rounded up the six best boozy fragrances for men, featuring Givenchy, Tom Ford, Guerlain and more.

Best boozy fragrances 2025