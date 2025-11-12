6 best boozy fragrances for men 2025: alcohol-inspired scents from Tom Ford, Givenchy and more
Who doesn’t want to smell like whiskey, right?!
Ever wanted to smell like a smoky glass of your favourite whiskey? Of course you have, so I’ve just found the best men’s fragrances that’ll have you smelling like your favourite boozy tipple.
Alcohol-inspired fragrances might sound strange, but you’d be surprised by how many different alcohols are included in the makeup of your favourite scents. In fact, alcohols like whiskey, rum and bourbon tend to sit at the heart or base of most colognes to give a hint of warmth, richness and smokiness.
Boozy or alcohol fragrances are quite similar to gourmand scents, but the latter is typically focused more on foods. So, if you want to smell like a tall glass of your favourite cocktail, I’ve rounded up the six best boozy fragrances for men, featuring Givenchy, Tom Ford, Guerlain and more.
Best boozy fragrances 2025
A rich and intense scent, Givenchy Gentleman Reserve Privee comes from the woody, floral and amber fragrance family so you’re getting a very complex smell here. It has notes of bergamot, chestnut, orris, cedarwood and most importantly, whiskey absolute from a refined Scottish distillery, so it smells like it belongs in a hip flask.
If you prefer a sweeter alcohol, like a cherry liqueur, then Tom Ford Lost Cherry is a great choice. A unisex fragrance, Tom Ford Lost Cherry has multiple variations of cherry in it, including liqueur, black and sour cherries. It’s balanced with vanilla, sandalwood and rose to add some florals, and bitter almonds so it smells a bit like amaretto.
KILIAN PARIS has a whole collection of alcohol – or more specifically, cognac – inspired fragrances. The main or original fragrance is Angels’ Share which has layers of cognac oil, oak, cinnamon, tonka bean, sandalwood and hazelnut. It smells intense and has a natural caramel colour that looks beautiful in the bottle.
Tobacco and alcohol go hand in hand with the atmosphere of a jazz club, and Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club has captured this in a bottle. Woody and elegant, Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club is a blend of tobacco, rum and vanilla. It’s captivating and unisex so it can be enjoyed by anyone, especially on date nights.
Another great date night scent, Guerlain L’Homme Idéal is inspired by amaretto. It has notes of leather, patchouli and bitter almond, so it smells extremely similar to Italian almond liqueurs. It’s also extremely woody and musky based, and while it makes a statement, it’s not too overpowering with the alcohol.
Inspired by whiskey and with a great name to boot, Penhaligon’s The Dandy is a homage to mischief and ‘endless nights’. It has notes of vintage whiskey that’s been aged in oak, cedarwood, bergamot and raspberry so the smokiness of the drink is balanced out with sweeter ingredients. The bottle looks the part, too, as is expected with Penhaligon’s.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
