6 best boozy fragrances for men 2025: alcohol-inspired scents from Tom Ford, Givenchy and more

Who doesn’t want to smell like whiskey, right?!

Boozy fragrances
(Image credit: Boots)
Jump to category:
Bethan Morgan's avatar
By
published
in Features

Ever wanted to smell like a smoky glass of your favourite whiskey? Of course you have, so I’ve just found the best men’s fragrances that’ll have you smelling like your favourite boozy tipple.

Alcohol-inspired fragrances might sound strange, but you’d be surprised by how many different alcohols are included in the makeup of your favourite scents. In fact, alcohols like whiskey, rum and bourbon tend to sit at the heart or base of most colognes to give a hint of warmth, richness and smokiness.

Best boozy fragrances 2025

Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.