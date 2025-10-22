9 best Halloween fragrances 2025: dark, mysterious scents for spooky season from Tom Ford, YSL and more

With Halloween coming up, it’s time to get into the spooky spirit with a Halloween-themed fragrance – because who doesn’t want to smell like a ghost, right?!

It’s hard to characterise what a ‘Halloween fragrance’ is, as how do you really describe the smell of a holiday?! But as Halloween occurs during autumn, there are a surprising amount of notes to choose from, like black cherry, musk, amber, pumpkin, smoke and fog.

Some picks in this round-up are actually Halloween-themed or have taken inspiration from the holiday, so if you wanted, you could smell like a witch, werewolf or even Nosferatu – yes, there is a fragrance in this list inspired by the legendary vampire.

As a men’s colognes and women’s perfumes expert, I’ve searched far and wide for the best Halloween fragrances that will get you into the spooky season.

Best Halloween fragrances 2025