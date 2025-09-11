9 best fruity fragrances for men 2025: sweet yet dark scents from Tom Ford, Hermès, Montblanc and more
Who doesn’t want to smell like a fruit salad… right?!
Fancy something fruity? Then check out these fruity men’s fragrances and colognes.
Much like floral fragrances, fruity scents for men are few and far between and more commonly associated with women’s perfumes. Having said that, there’s still a good selection of men’s fragrances with strong fruit notes that work to balance and tone down more intense layers, like spice or musk.
Notes you can expect to smell in fruity men’s fragrances include oranges, cherries, lemons, blackberries, plums, pears and more. For men, fruit scents typically focus on darker fruits but there’s still some lightness with hints of citrus, so there’s a lot to like for everyone.
To help you find your next fragrance, here are nine fruity fragrances for men from Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Hermès, Montblanc, Jo Malone and more.
Best fruity fragrances for men
As the name suggests, Tom Ford Lost Cherry is packed full of cherry scents, including black cherry and cherry liqueur. To balance the sweetness and tartness, the fragrance has layers of bitter almond, roasted tonka and some floral hints from rose absolute. It’s a popular unisex fragrance that everyone will enjoy.
Creed Aventus is one of the most popular fruity men’s fragrances. A great everyday scent, Creed Aventus combines citrus, dark fruits and tropical notes in one, including notes of lemon, apple, blackcurrant and pineapple. The base has hints of birch, musk, cedarwood and oakmoss to add some woodiness to the sweetness.
Jo Malone has a great selection of fruit fragrances, including pear and lemon scents, but the Jo Malone Blackberry & Bay is my choice for this round-up. The combination of blackberries, bay leaves and cedarwood is designed to evoke memories of blackberry picking in the woods – and it does so nicely.
Another summertime scent, Issey Miyake L'eau D'issey Pour Homme Summer is from the woody, fruity family. Its most prominent fruit note is kiwi, an unusual fruit to put in a fragrance but one that is bold and zesty, making it perfect for the hotter months.
From the spicy woody family, Diesel Only The Brave Tattoo is an intense and complex mix of fruit, spice and musk. The most prominent note that dominates alongside pepper, amber and tobacco is apple, so you get a hint of sweet and crispness alongside the rich warm parts of the cologne.
ARMAF Le Parfait Pour Homme is one of the more interesting fruit fragrances as it combines zest, tropical fruit and spices together. It has notes of pineapple, bergamot, blackcurrant and lemon which is rounded off with vanilla, musk and ambergris. It’s complex to say the least, but well worth a spritz.
