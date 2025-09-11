9 best fruity fragrances for men 2025: sweet yet dark scents from Tom Ford, Hermès, Montblanc and more

Fancy something fruity? Then check out these fruity men’s fragrances and colognes .

Much like floral fragrances , fruity scents for men are few and far between and more commonly associated with women’s perfumes . Having said that, there’s still a good selection of men’s fragrances with strong fruit notes that work to balance and tone down more intense layers, like spice or musk.

Notes you can expect to smell in fruity men’s fragrances include oranges, cherries, lemons, blackberries, plums, pears and more. For men, fruit scents typically focus on darker fruits but there’s still some lightness with hints of citrus, so there’s a lot to like for everyone.

To help you find your next fragrance, here are nine fruity fragrances for men from Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Hermès, Montblanc, Jo Malone and more.

Best fruity fragrances for men