7 best gourmand fragrances for men 2025: ‘edible’ scents from Tom Ford, Boss, Maison Margiela and more

If you’ve read the title of this fragrance round-up and are expecting colognes that are edible, think again. While edible scents are becoming more prominent in the fragrance industry – yes, really – these gourmand men’s fragrances will have you smelling like delicious sweet and savoury foods.

A gourmand scent is described as an ‘edible’ aroma. They typically feature sweeter notes but there are some savory gourmand scents out there, too. Think notes of vanilla, coffee, chocolate, caramel, blackcurrant, honey, cognac and even tobacco.

To help you find a new scent that’s ‘almost’ good enough to eat, I’ve rounded up the best nine gourmand fragrances for men, featuring Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, Boss and more.

Best gourmand fragrances for men