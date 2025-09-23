7 best gourmand fragrances for men 2025: ‘edible’ scents from Tom Ford, Boss, Maison Margiela and more

Expect notes of coffee, chocolate and vanilla…

Gourmand fragrances for men
(Image credit: The Fragrance Shop)
Jump to category:
Bethan Morgan's avatar
By
published
in Features

If you’ve read the title of this fragrance round-up and are expecting colognes that are edible, think again. While edible scents are becoming more prominent in the fragrance industry – yes, really – these gourmand men’s fragrances will have you smelling like delicious sweet and savoury foods.

A gourmand scent is described as an ‘edible’ aroma. They typically feature sweeter notes but there are some savory gourmand scents out there, too. Think notes of vanilla, coffee, chocolate, caramel, blackcurrant, honey, cognac and even tobacco.

To help you find a new scent that’s ‘almost’ good enough to eat, I’ve rounded up the best nine gourmand fragrances for men, featuring Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, Boss and more.

P.S. If you prefer something even sweeter, check out these best fruity fragrances for men.

Best gourmand fragrances for men

Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.