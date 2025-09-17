6 best vegan fragrances for men 2025: irresistible cruelty-free scents from Carolina Herrera, Rabanne and more

Have you ever considered that your favourite men’s fragrance and cologne might not be vegan? It turns out that the majority of popular, luxury fragrances, perfumes and aftershaves on the market aren’t actually vegan-friendly, something I was really shocked by.

Cosmetics are one of the most common products that test on animals or use animal-derived ingredients. You’d be surprised how many fragrance notes aren’t actually vegan, but there are some luxury brands out there that are vegan or vegetarian, and cruelty-free – and I’ve found them for you.

Below, I’ve rounded up six of the best men’s fragrances that are vegan and cruelty-free. Also note that many of designer-inspired perfumes that are ‘inspired by’ popular scents are also vegan, so you’re spoiled for choice.

Vegan vs non-vegan fragrances: how do you tell?

You might be wondering: “how is a fragrance not vegan?!’ Let me tell you. Firstly, if a perfume is tested on animals, it’s not vegan or cruelty-free – duh. But aside from this, many fragrances contain animal-derived ingredients, like honey, beeswax and milk.

These notes are actually more tame than other ingredients. For example, if you have a natural musk fragrance , your bottle will contain the musk gland of a deer – yes, really. Other non-vegan fragrance ingredients include ambergris which comes from a whale and civet that comes from a civet cat, amongst many others.

To tell if a fragrance is vegan, look for a Vegan Trademark or PETA symbol for confirmation that your perfume or aftershave meets vegan standards.

Best vegan fragrances for men