6 best floral fragrances for men 2025: bright, sweet scents from Tom Ford, YSL and more
It’s coming up roses with these floral men’s fragrances
Florals are not the most dominant notes in men’s fragrances and colognes, and are more commonly found in women’s perfumes. That’s not to say men’s floral fragrances don’t exist, but they’ll typically be used as a balancing layer to soften harsher muskier tones.
Before you huff and puff that it’s not ‘manly’ to smell like flowers, men’s fragrances tend to have more herbal-like florals to add a bit of edge to the sweetness. Think patchouli, lavender, chamomile, rosemary, gardenia, geranium and tuberose.
So, if you fancy trying something new and out of your comfort zone, here are six floral fragrances for men from Tom Ford, Yves Saint Laurent, Emporio Armani and more.
Best floral fragrances for men
Inspired by Tom Ford’s private rose garden, Rose Prick is a unisex fragrance that’s warm, woody and versatile. It focuses on the wildness of flowers and uses three different types of roses – May rose, Bulgarian rose and Turkish rose. To add warmth and spice, Tom Ford Rose Prick is balanced with patchouli, tonka bean, turmeric and Sichuan pepper.
Launched in 2025, Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF L’Absolu has been described as woody, spicy, citrusy and floral, so you’re getting different fragrance families here. It’s quite an intense fragrance, with floral notes at the heart which is flanked by ginger, patchouli, bergamot and cardamom, so you’ve got plenty of herby and spicy layers.
Similar to MYSLF L’Absolu, Emporio Armani Acqua Di Gio Essenza is another fragrance which balances floras with spice and herbs. Inspired by nature, Emporio Armani Acqua Di Gio Essenza has notes of pepper, musk, ambergris, clary sage, jasmine, basil and florals that makes it both sweet and savoury.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Forte is light and musky, and uses notes from around the world, including Italy, Morocco and Egypt. The perfect scent for summer, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Forte has layers of lemons and orange for a zesty twist, as well as strong florals from bergamot, lily of the valley and rose.
Inspired by Do Son beach, Diptyque Do Son is a summery fragrance that brings about “the memory of a flower”. It combines the salty scent of the sea breeze with musk and florals, including tuberose and orange leaves. As always with Diptyque scents, the Do Son bottle has a unique and intricate drawing on the bottle’s label.
Kenzo is predominantly seen as a women’s perfume brand, but Kenzo Power for men has been around since 2008 and is the perfect example of a men’s floral fragrance. With flowers at the centre, it’s surrounded by spicy and woody notes like coriander, bergamot, labdanum and cardamom.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
