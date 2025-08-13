6 best floral fragrances for men 2025: bright, sweet scents from Tom Ford, YSL and more

Florals are not the most dominant notes in men’s fragrances and colognes , and are more commonly found in women’s perfumes . That’s not to say men’s floral fragrances don’t exist, but they’ll typically be used as a balancing layer to soften harsher muskier tones.

Before you huff and puff that it’s not ‘manly’ to smell like flowers, men’s fragrances tend to have more herbal-like florals to add a bit of edge to the sweetness. Think patchouli, lavender, chamomile, rosemary, gardenia, geranium and tuberose.

So, if you fancy trying something new and out of your comfort zone, here are six floral fragrances for men from Tom Ford, Yves Saint Laurent, Emporio Armani and more.

Best floral fragrances for men