I tested Prada Paradigme – clean, citrusy and gets the best compliments

A key scent that makes up most men’s fragrances and cologne collections has to be citrus. Whether it’s zesty lemon or sweeter oranges, citrus is a bright, clean and comforting smell, and I definitely found that to be true when I tested Prada Paradigme.

Launched in 2025, Prada Paradigme Eau de Parfum is a men’s fragrance that comes from the oriental woody fragrance family . Despite its amber earthiness, the main note that comes from Prada Paradigme is clean, crisp and citrusy – and after giving my husband the task of testing it, I have to say it’s my favourite fragrance he wears.

Inside the black to green bottle, Prada Paradigme has top notes of Calabrian bergamot and musk, with middle notes of bourbon geranium and rose geranium. The base props everything up with layers of Guaiac wood, Peru balsam and benzoin.

Despite its woody layers, the main thing you smell after spraying is citrus . This lemon and lime brightness sits at the top and lingers for a while after spritzing. After the initial spray fades, the warmth of the bergamot and geranium comes through to add freshness. It also has a bottom note of amber which also comes through after the first spray dissipates.

I was most impressed by the longevity of Prada Paradigme. It really lasts all day and clings nicely to both the skin and clothes. Even during workouts, sweat didn’t have an effect on the scent, either. My husband would spray it before going to work and he’d still smell strongly of Prada Paradigme – without top ups – when he got home in the evening.

I’d describe Prada Paradigme as intense but not overpowering. Once it’s faded from the initial application, it’s mellow but still prominent. However, it doesn’t overtake the senses and is a great fragrance for most environments, like in the office and relaxing at home. For me, I’d recommend it as an evening or date night scent .

I also have to mention the bottle that the Prada Paradigme comes in. As mentioned above, it has an ombre green tone that’s the counterpart to Prada Paradoxe, the women’s perfume that comes in Prada’s iconic triangle shape. While the bottle isn’t triangular, it has a stylish look that will complement other bottles in your fragrance collection.

Prada Paradigme is easily my favourite men’s fragrance from 2025. Starting at just £85, I definitely think it’s worth the price and it’s one that I’ll continue to buy for my husband for years to come.