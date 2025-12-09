Nomos unveils two new champagne versions of its affordable world timer watch

Quick Summary Nomos has launched a pair of new limited edition watches. The Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer is back with a pair of champagne-dialled beauties.

Back at Watches and Wonders 2025, Nomos wowed us with the launch of its Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer. That showcased the brand's exceptional value better than ever, with a previously pricey complication brought to new lows thanks to a well-designed in-house movement.

That built on an already impressive foundation. When I reviewed the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik – the non-worldtimer version which this watch was based on – the year before, I called it one of the best value offerings in the watch world, and it's a sentiment I stick to.

(Image credit: Nomos)

Now, the brand has launched two limited edition versions of the Worldtimer in a stunning champagne hue. The two references differ in the colour of their outer ring and GMT sub-dial – Roam is mostly sky blue with splashes of orange and green, while Reverie is mostly yellow, with a splash of burgundy.

Both are also listed as standard with a more enticing strap option. That's a horween genuine shell cordovan leather strap, and lends a really classy appearance to these pieces. Other options – a metal bracelet and a fabric strap – are both available on the site, though I think the nice leather is a fine accompaniment.

(Image credit: Nomos)

Elsewhere, specs are identical to the base models. You'll find a 40mm case crafted from stainless steel, which also sits just 9.9mm thick. A 48mm lug-to-lug width is also pretty compact by the brand's standards, and should wear nicely on most wrists.

Both of the models are being made in limited quantities, similar to how the colourful variants seen at Watches and Wonders were. That means just 175 of each version will be made, and when they're gone, they're gone.

(Image credit: Nomos)

Priced at £3,800 / €3,800 / US$5,000 / AU$7,510 on the leather strap (pricing varies slightly for other strap options), this feels like a solid value offering. It's very slightly more expensive than the standard variants, though for that money you're getting something more limited. Swings and roundabouts, but you're getting a remarkable and beautiful watch, regardless.