New Nomos Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer is unbelievably slim
My favourite watch just got even better
Quick Summary
Nomos has unveiled a killer watch for Watches and Wonders 2025.
The brand has taken its sporty Club Sport Neomatik and crammed in a world timer complication.
Watches and Wonders 2025 is well and truly underway, with big releases from all manner of top brands. The annual event is a hub for innovation in the industry, and has been the birthplace of some truly iconic pieces.
This year, one of my favourite releases comes from the German brand, Nomos. When I tested the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik last year, I said that it was one of the best watches out there in terms of value for money.
Now, that model has been upgraded even further, with a world timer complication added to the piece. What's more, the brand has managed to do it without adding lots of unnecessary case thickness, with the piece sitting just 9.9mm thick.
Don't think you're compromising to get there, either. The in-house DUW 3202 calibre is automatically winding, and still offers a respectable 42 hours of power reserve. You'll even keep a respectable 100m of water resistance, which makes it a suitable companion for your everyday adventures.
That comes from the 40mm case, which is crafted from stainless steel. That's met by a steel three-link bracelet, which lends and overall sporty vibe.
There are two dial options in the core range – a blue and a silver, though the brand is also bringing six limited edition colours to the show. Those are galvanised, with a sunburst finish and look beautiful.
Both are surrounded by a blue ring, which displays the different cities of the world adjacent to their respective times. The AM/PM indicator can be found at the three o'clock position, while a small seconds indicator sits at six o'clock.
There's no word on pricing at the time of writing, but assuming it's even remotely close to the model I tested last year, this is going to be a knockout. Nomos has a fantastic track record of building watches with superb specs and stunning designs at fantastic prices, and nothing about this piece suggests that trend is changing any time soon.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
