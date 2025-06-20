Nomos’ new Ahoi watch is what I’d wear to spectate at Wimbledon

QUICK SUMMARY Nomos launches the Ahoi neomatik 38 date in a new white colourway. Priced at £4,020 / $4,820, the Nomos Ahoi neomatik 38 date is an automatic sports watch and has a white silver-plated dial.

Nomos has just added a new watch to its Ahoi collection. The Nomos Ahoi neomatik 38 date is a stunning automatic sports watch that comes in a new white colourway – it’s the ideal timepiece to spectate this summer’s sporting events, like Wimbledon.

Nomos’ Ahoi collection is known as the sporty version of the brand’s Tangente watch. It has a relatively simple design with a laidback dial, but compared to the Tangente, the Ahoi has a more robust 38.5mm case, a date window, and the movement has been reduced in size to fit the smaller case size.

The new Nomos Ahoi neomatik 38 date is a stunning yet simple sports watch with a stainless steel case that houses a white silver-plated dial. The case has a screw-down crown surrounded by a crown guard that adds more bulk and intrigue to the watch.

(Image credit: Nomos)

The dial is simple with black hour markers and numbers, and hour and minute hands that have been filled with white SuperLuminova for enhanced visibility in darker conditions. It has a seconds counter at the six o’clock position with a red hand for an extra pop of colour, and a date window at three o’clock – this is the main difference that the Ahoi has to the Tangente.

Powered by the DUW 6101 calibre movement, the Nomos Ahoi neomatik 38 date has up to 42 hours of power reserve, and the date ring is placed around the movement. The movement can be seen via the sapphire caseback, and the watch itself is water resistant to 20 metres – something that’s playfully indicated by a whale that sits on the caseback.

Finished with a blue-black strap, the Nomos Ahoi neomatik 38 date is available now , and is priced at £4,020 / $4,820.