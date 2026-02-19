5 best watches spotted at the Winter Olympics 2026, including Omega, Rolex, Cartier and more

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 is all anyone has been talking about for the past two weeks!

The global sporting event is coming to an end this weekend, and while I’ve loved watching the curling and biathlon, another thing that’s caught my eye, and that’s what watches athletes and celebrity spectators are wearing.

As you’d expect, many of the athletes competing at the Winter Olympics have been wearing smartwatches to track their activity and achievements, but I’ve also spotted some luxury watches worn on the podium and in the stands. To celebrate the games, I’ve rounded up the five best watches spotted at the Winter Olympics from the likes of Omega, Rolex, Cartier and more.

1. OMEGA Speedmaster 38 Milano Cortina 2026

(Image credit: Omega)

As the official timekeeper of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, there have been lots of Omega watches floating around, which is where there’s more than one in this round-up. But my first pick – and one of my favourites – from the Winter Olympics 2026 is actually an Omega watch that’s been created specifically for the games.

The Omega Speedmaster 38 Milano Cortina 2026 is a special edition watch that was launched last year in anticipation of the Winter Olympics . It features a white dial overlaid with light blue ‘frosting’ to give the look of fresh powdered snow. It sits in a 38mm stainless steel case and has blue details on the bezel, hands and hour markers.

A date window sits at six o’clock and as a further nod to the Winter Olympics, the event’s font appears for ‘26’. Powered by the 3330 automatic calibre movement, the Omega Speedmaster 38 Milano Cortina 2026 has a tachymetre on the bezel, and has a 52 hour power reserve. It also has a Winter Games engraving on the caseback.

2. OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional on George Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood actor George Clooney attended the Opening Gala for the Omega House and was spotted wearing an Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional – well, you’d have to if you were attending an Omega event!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional that Clooney donned featured a black dial and bezel with white chronograph subdials. Measuring 42mm, the steel-on-steel watch is inspired by the 4th generation Speedmaster that was worn on the moon. It features Moonwatch hands, small seconds, 30 minute and 12 hour subdials and is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861 movement.

3. IWC Schaffhausen Ingenieur Automatic 35 on Eileen Gu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu not only won two silver Olympic medals at this year’s Winter Olympics games, but she also showed off a stunning IWC Schaffhausen while accepting her medals on the podium. As a brand ambassador for IWC Schaffhausen, Gu has been seen wearing many of their watches, but my personal favourite is the Ingenieur Automatic 35 that she wore most recently.

Gu’s IWC Schaffhausen Ingenieur Automatic 35 is a novelty from 2025, and is created for 18K 5N pink gold. Measuring 35mm, the luxury watch is inspired by Gerald Genta’s original 1970s design, and has a gold dial with a grid pattern – a beautiful watch to accept an Olympic medal in, if you ask me.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While former snowboarder Shaun White no longer competes at the Winter Olympics, he’s often spotted in the stands, but during the opening ceremony, he was seen wearing a Rolex Day-Date .

Taking a closer look, the Rolex Day-Date that White wore looks like it has a ‘President’ bracelet, a round strap with three-piece links and a concealed crown clasp. While I can’t be sure, White’s Rolex Day-Date was certainly sparkling and it looked like the bracelet, case and dial was crafted in yellow gold, which is likely a nod to the three Olympic gold medals he’d won previously.

5. Cartier Tank Louis on Jeff Goldblum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A longtime fan of Cartier – and the Olympics – Jeff Goldblum was spotted in the stands wearing a Cartier Tank Louis watch. The original Tank was designed back in 1917, but it still has that timeless quality thanks to its slim, rectangular case, and Roman numerals.

The Cartier Tank Louis that Goldblum is wearing appears to have a gold case and black strap. In true Cartier Tank style, the dial is white with oversized black hour numerals and blued-steel hands with a subtle ‘sword’ shape.