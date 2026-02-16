How to watch Winter Olympics 2026 – watch from anywhere, including free options

Quick Summary The 2026 Winter Olympics take place from 6-22 February in Milano Cortina. Norway currently lead the way in the medal table with hosts Italy just behind in second.

The 2026 Winter Olympics have already delivered a host of unforgettable moments . From GB’s Matt Weston claiming double gold in skeleton, to Lucas Pinheiro Braathen securing a historic first Winter Olympic medal for a South American nation. And there is still plenty more to come...

This week brings the ice hockey finals, more speed skating brilliance, curling medals on the line, and the Olympic debut of ski mountaineering.

Keep an eye too, on stars such as Mikaela Shiffrin chasing further history in the slalom, Erin Jackson targeting another podium finish on the ice, and Sidney Crosby aiming to lead Canada to gold in the hockey final.

It promises to be another week of top winter sports action, so make sure you’re tuning in from wherever you are in the world.

When and where is The Winter Olympics 2026 taking place?

The 2026 Winter Olympics are taking place in Milano Cortina, Italy, from 6 February to 22 February 2026.

There are 13 competition venues in total, spread across northern Italy, including Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Bormio, Livigno, Predazzo and Anterselva.

How to watch Winter Olympics 2026 for free

The 2026 Winter Olympics have multiple free viewing options around the world, but here are four key ones to note in the UK, Canada, Australia and Ireland.

How to watch Winter Olympics 2026 in the UK

Limited Milano Cortina coverage is available free on the BBC as alluded to previously, but Discovery+ is where you will want to go for every minute of every sport live.

Discovery+ plans start at just £3.99, giving you full access to every minute of the Winter Olympics. From alpine skiing to short-track speed skating, you won’t miss a moment with Discovery+.

How to watch Winter Olympics 2026 in the US

Peacock is showing every event of the Winter Olympics 2026 in the US.

Stream the 2026 Winter Olympics on Peacock Every moment of the 2026 Winter Olympics is available for US viewers on Peacock. Prices start at $10.99/month with annual plans starting at $109.99.

How to watch Winter Olympics 2026 from anywhere

► Sign up to Norton VPN and watch Winter Olympics with our exclusive offer Norton VPN is fast, reliable and packed with useful features, with server locations worldwide. Its Ultimate plan is especially great value, protecting up to 20 devices under one subscription. Our colleagues at TechRadar rank it as one of the very best VPN's. ✅ 60-day money-back guarantee

✅ Save 64% on the Ultimate plan

✅ Just $4.49/month Even better: T3 readers get an exclusive discount on Norton VPN.