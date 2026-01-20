New Omega dive watch is ready for snowier climbs

Quick Summary Omega has launched a snazzy new dive watch to celebrate the Winter Olympics. The white Omega Seamaster is made to commemorate the games, which start in a little over a fortnight.

With with Winter Olympics just over a fortnight away, Omega has taken the opportunity to unveil a commemorative watch. That takes the Omega Seamaster base, and adorns it with a host of subtle additions to mark the occasion.

The brand's flagship dive watch is found here in a 43.5mm case crafted from grade 5 titanium. That plays into a monochromatic design language, complete with a white ceramic bezel ring which enhances the lightweight construction.

That white ceramic material is also extended to the dial, which features a subtle, laser-engraved frosted design which shows the number 26. That's arguably the most noticeable nod to the games on this piece, though it's subtle enough to not overpower the design.

Flip over to the rear of the case and there's something even more deliberate. The caseback sports the same 26 designation at the top, with the words 'Milano Cortina 2026' and the Olympic rings logo beneath it.

Inside, Omega's Calibre 8806 keeps time, offering 55 hours of power reserve. You'll also find 300m of water resistance on offer, which is more than enough for any water-based pursuit you'll undertake.

The watch attaches with a white rubber strap, which continues the monochromatic design language. It's a really neat design – perfectly in keeping with the snow-covered theme of the winter games.

It comes as a slew of other major brands are unveiling their latest and greatest new pieces as part of LVMH Watch Week 2026. We've already seen a slew of new TAG Heuer Carrera models, a range of new Zenith Defy examples and a stunning anniversary chronograph from Tiffany & Co.

It's an exciting time to be a watch lover, then! And with the games just weeks away from kicking off, there's no more stylish companion for the wrists of fans than this new model.