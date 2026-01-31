New Norqain chronograph is designed to celebrate a sport you wouldn't have expected

Quick Summary Norqain has just launched a chronograph in collaboration with the NHL. The piece offers lots for hockey fans to enjoy, while also offering a solid base to appease horological enthustiasts.

In the wonderful world of watches, we're very used to seeing brand's collaborate with sports teams and franchises. From a new Omega which celebrates the Winter Olympics to a Breitling designed with Erling Haaland, there are all sorts of examples.

Now, Norqain has unveiled a new chronograph – and it's made in conjunction with a sporting franchise you might not have anticipated. The new Adventure Chrono is made to celebrate a new partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL).

(Image credit: Norqain)

The piece makes use of a white dial, which is given a scratched ice finish to mimic the look of a worn-in rink. The hockey-themed touches don't stop there, either.

At the nine o'clock position, the small seconds indicator is designed to look like the 'face-off' circle on a hockey rink. It also features a pair of crossed hockey sticks which acts as the indicator.

Flip the case around and you'll find the NHL logo emblazoned onto the sapphire case back. It also notes the limited edition nature of the piece, and reads "one of 1917".

(Image credit: Norqain)

The piece is offered with a black rubber strap, which incorporates some material from a hockey puck. It's a neat piece of unique material, which ties in with the theme in an impressive way.

Of course, for those who don't enjoy rubber, there's also the option of buying the piece on a steel bracelet, though that'll set you back a little more.

(Image credit: Norqain)

The watch is powered by the brand's Calibre N17 movement. That's an automatic chronograph calibre, offering 62 hours of power reserve.

The case also offer 100 metres of water resistance. That's pretty decent in chronograph terms – nothing which will rival your dive watch, but enough to ensure it can withstand day-to-day life.

Priced from £4,375 (approx. €5,050 / US$6,000 / AU$8,575) the piece should be a popular pick for fans of the sport. It goes beyond that, though, with a classy enough design to appeal to a wider audience of watch lovers.