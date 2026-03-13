Jump to category:
Best watch deals in the spring sales hand-selected by T3's watch expert – with killer discounts on TAG Heuer, Grand Seiko, Panerai and more

Save thousands on a wide array of brilliant watches right now

A selection of luxury watches on sale in Spring 2026, including Parmigiani Fleurier, Grand Seiko, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Seiko, Casio G-Shock and Tudor
In case you hadn't noticed, the Amazon Spring Deal Days event is currently live, with a wide range of discounts on killer devices. And as T3's chief of all things watch related, I've been having a good look around for bargains of the wrist-mounted, time-telling variety.

Citizen Eco-Drive just £170
Seiko Prospex dive watch £300 off
Rare Tudor Black Bay Chrono discount

But hurry – I can't imagine these deals will stick around forever!

Under £300

Citizen Eco-Drive Sport 42mm
Citizen Eco-Drive Sport 42mm: was £349 now £170 at Goldsmiths
Better than half price makes this Eco-Drive a no brainer for most people.

Aston Martin Quartz GMT 41mm
Aston Martin Quartz GMT 41mm: was £280 now £210 at Goldsmiths
Show love for your favourite team with this stylish GMT watch.

Tissot PRX Digital 35mm
Tissot PRX Digital 35mm: was £330 now £265 at Goldsmiths
Go digital with PRX panache! A £265 price tag makes this a lot of watch for the cash.

Under £500

Casio G-Shock Full Metal 5600
Casio G-Shock Full Metal 5600: was £449 now £329 at Beaverbrooks
A killer metal G-Shock with a neat pop of colour – and all with £120 off.

Seiko Prospex Antartica Monster 'Save the Ocran'
Seiko Prospex Antartica Monster 'Save the Ocran': was £500 now £350 at Chisholm Hunter
A fan favourite dive watch deal from Black Friday is back!

Tissot T-Classic 40mm
Tissot T-Classic 40mm: was £620 now £395 at Goldsmiths
Feeling fancy? Check out this timeless Tissot with £225 off.

Seiko Presage 'Rusty Nail' Cocktail Time GMT
Seiko Presage 'Rusty Nail' Cocktail Time GMT: was £520 now £415 at Chisholm Hunter
A killer GMT in a great range at an unbeatable price.

Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba 37mm
Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba 37mm: was £645 now £450 at Goldsmiths
A delightful dive watch for daintier wrists.

Under £1,000

Hamilton Khaki Field
Hamilton Khaki Field: was £755 now £545 at Chisholm Hunter
Snag this classic on a bracelet for less than it'd usually cost on a strap.

Gucci Grip 35mm
Gucci Grip 35mm: was £1,340 now £804 at Chisholm Hunter
This Gucci Grip is my guilty pleasure, and it could be yours too with over £500 off.

Seiko Prospex Glacier 'Save the Ocean'
Seiko Prospex Glacier 'Save the Ocean': was £1,160 now £860 at Beaverbrooks
