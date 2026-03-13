Best watch deals in the spring sales hand-selected by T3's watch expert – with killer discounts on TAG Heuer, Grand Seiko, Panerai and more

Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
In case you hadn't noticed, the Amazon Spring Deal Days event is currently live, with a wide range of discounts on killer devices. And as T3's chief of all things watch related, I've been having a good look around for bargains of the wrist-mounted, time-telling variety.
Citizen Eco-Drive just £170
Seiko Prospex dive watch £300 off
Rare Tudor Black Bay Chrono discount
I've already written about the best watch deals on Amazon itself, but if you cast your net a little wider, there are some absolutely stonking deals out there. I've found killer chronographs, delectable dive watches and gorgeous G-Shocks, all with hefty sums removed from their price tag.
But hurry – I can't imagine these deals will stick around forever!
Under £300
Better than half price makes this Eco-Drive a no brainer for most people.
Show love for your favourite team with this stylish GMT watch.
Go digital with PRX panache! A £265 price tag makes this a lot of watch for the cash.
Under £500
A killer metal G-Shock with a neat pop of colour – and all with £120 off.
A fan favourite dive watch deal from Black Friday is back!
Feeling fancy? Check out this timeless Tissot with £225 off.
A killer GMT in a great range at an unbeatable price.
A delightful dive watch for daintier wrists.
Under £1,000
Snag this classic on a bracelet for less than it'd usually cost on a strap.
This Gucci Grip is my guilty pleasure, and it could be yours too with over £500 off.