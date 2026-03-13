Best watch deals in the spring sales hand-selected by T3's watch expert – with killer discounts on TAG Heuer, Grand Seiko, Panerai and more

In case you hadn't noticed, the Amazon Spring Deal Days event is currently live, with a wide range of discounts on killer devices. And as T3's chief of all things watch related, I've been having a good look around for bargains of the wrist-mounted, time-telling variety.

Citizen Eco-Drive just £170

Seiko Prospex dive watch £300 off

Rare Tudor Black Bay Chrono discount

I've already written about the best watch deals on Amazon itself, but if you cast your net a little wider, there are some absolutely stonking deals out there. I've found killer chronographs, delectable dive watches and gorgeous G-Shocks, all with hefty sums removed from their price tag.

But hurry – I can't imagine these deals will stick around forever!

Under £300

Under £500