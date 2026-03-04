New G-Shock Mudmaster watch took on the extreme conditions of Ben Nevis and lived to tell the tale

QUICK SUMMARY G-Shock has launched its new Mudmaster GG-B100XM watch series, featuring two survivalist watches. Equipped with a Quad Sensor, the watches are shock, dust and mud-resistant and were tested on Ben Nevis in extreme conditions.

G-Shock has debuted its new Mudmaster GG-B100XM series, featuring two models designed to withstand extreme conditions. To prove its Mudmaster watches could handle the harshest of environments, G-Shock decided to test it on the North Face of Ben Nevis.

Dubbed as “ultimate survival gear”, G-shock’s new GG-B100XM-1A and GG-B100XMB-1A watches are designed to withstand harsh military and alpine conditions. With survival and toughness at the forefront of the designs, the G-shock Mudmaster has a robust stainless steel bezel that protects against scratches, shock, dust and mud.

The main differences between the GG-B100XM-1A and GG-B100XMB-1A are the colour and finish of the bezels. While both feature multi-surface contours, the former watch has a silver matte finish that reduces lift reflections and a better resistance to dust and mud. The latter favours a black ion-plate bezel which has mirror and metallic polishing.

The G-Shock Mudmaster models feature a carbon fibre resin case and gaskets around the buttons which protects the watches against extreme weather conditions and distortion. Powered by G-Shock’s CR2025 battery, the watches have up to two years of battery life and are water resistant to 200 metres.

(Image credit: G-Shock)

G-Shock has also introduced bio-based resin to the Mudmaster watches in the case, caseback and strap. Aside from being more environmentally friendly, the material and its Super Illuminator – a bright auto double LED – allows for better visibility in the dark.

Another cool G-Shock Mudmaster feature is the Quad Sensor. Built into the watch, the triple sensor measures temperature, compass bearing and altitude/barometric pressure for support on high-altitude missions. It also has an accelerometer that tracks your steps and has Bluetooth so you can connect your smartphone and use the G-Shock app to log activities, and monitor weather patterns.

(Image credit: G-Shock)

To test the durability of the Mudmaster series, G-Shock ran a campaign featuring Willis Morris, Olympic ice climber, who wore the GG-B100XM-1A while scaling the North Face of Ben Nevis. Judging by the photos, the new G-Shock Mudmaster not only lived to tell the tale but expertly battled the elements, alongside technical alpine gear from Jöttnar.

