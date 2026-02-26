This ultra-exclusive Gerald Charles watch is only sold in Japan and Geneva – but you'll want it

QUICK SUMMARY Swiss watchmaker Gerald Charles has revealed a new timepiece called the Masterlink Boutique Edition. As the name suggests, it can only be purchased in the brand's two boutiques in Nagoya, Japan and Geneva, Switzerland. The price is available on request.

Swiss watchmaker Gerald Charles has announced a new timepiece, and buying one isn’t simply a case of heading to your local watch shop, or even going online.

That’s because the new Masterlink Boutique Edition is, as the name suggests, only available to purchase at one of Gerald Charles’ boutiques. For some watch companies that means a day out at your local major city, but unless you live in Japan or Switzerland that’s still not enough.

The watch is available exclusively through the company’s Nagoya Takashimaya boutique in Japan, and the Gerald Charles Atelier in Geneva. And you’d better give your credit card company a heads-up, since the price is only available on application.

So what is the Masterlink Boutique Edition? It’s an evolution of the original Masterlink, which Gerald Charles launched in 2024. The new watch has the same 38 x 38mm steel case and asymmetrical integrated bracelet, but this time the colour scheme is darker, in a bid to create a more architectural presence.

The finish of the case and bracelet is called Darkblast, a proprietary finishing technique developed in-house by Gerald Charles using a special power application process. This gives the watch “a deep, matte and contemporary character while preserving the seamless continuity of its surfaces,” the company says.

The darker theme is continued with the black double-layered dial, which has a sunray finish and a relief design composed of two individual levels that are layered together instead of stamped. Gerald Charles says how this approach to dial construction “enhances the verticality of the design, creating a dynamic interplay between shadow and light while reinforcing the watch’s graphic precision.”

Only the time is displayed by this watch, with a simple set of hour and minute hands. No second hand, no date window and no other complications at all. The dial is protected by a sapphire crystal and water resistance is 100 metres.

Inside, the watch is driven by an in-hour automatic mechanical movement, Ref. GCA1000, with a micro-rotor with a honeycomb motif. The movement is just 2.67mm thick, features 29 rubies, operates at 3 Hz, and has 50 hours of power reserve.