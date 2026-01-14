This Gerald Charles watch looks like it was hit by a meteorite – and it’s made from one!

QUICK SUMMARY Gerald Charles has debuted the Maestro 2.0 Meteorite in two versions. Crafted from an actual meteorite, the new watch comes in black or silver, and is the first timepiece from the brand to have a small-seconds indicator.

Kicking off 2026 in style, Gerald Charles has just announced its new Maestro 2.0 Meteorite timepiece. Not only does the watch look like it was hit by a meteorite, but the dial is actually crafted from one – yes, really!

Available in Darkblast or Silver , the Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Meteorite marks a couple of firsts for the watch manufacturer. It’s the first time the brand has used meteorite in a watch, and it’s Gerald Charles’ first timepiece to feature a small-seconds indicator.

Measuring 41mm, the Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Meteorite has a dual-layer construction with the thin layer of meteorite sitting atop an aluminium red or silver baseplate. The meteorite used in the watch is from the Muonionalusta meteorite which has been estimated to be over 4.5 billion years old, so you’re getting a rare piece of history with this watch.

Designed by head of Gerald Charles’ creative team, Octavio Garcia, the Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Meteorite has an aperture at six o’clock to expose the coloured baseplate underneath. This gives the effect of a meteorite explosion having hit the watch, and is red for the Darkblast edition and silver for the Silver edition.

If you look closer at the explosion on the dial, you’ll find that it’s actually a small-seconds display which is the first time this feature has been introduced to a Gerald Charles watch. The dial also has Roman numerals and hour markers that are curved and subtly displaced, designed to evoke the aftershocks of a meteorite blast.

For the Darkblast version, the watch has black and white numerals, indexes and hour and minute hands, with a red seconds hand. The Silver edition uses gold for these to contrast with its silver meteorite dial. Both cases are made from stainless steel and have a geometric design.

The Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Meteorite is powered by the Calibre GCA2011 movement which gives the watch 50 hours of power reserve. The movement and Gerald Charles’ trademark honeycomb motif can be seen via the caseback. The watch is finished with a black or white velcro strap.

