New Monochrome watch is a golden showstopper with a monopusher chronograph

Monochrome has just announced the fifth edition of its Montre de Souscription watch – and it’s far more technical than first meets the eye.

The new Monochrome Montre de Souscription 5 Angelus Chronographe Tachymètre is made in collaboration with Swiss watch brand, Angelus. Inspired by vintage and retro styles, the watch is a monopusher chronograph that’s powered by the Angelus Calibre A5000 movement.

The movement of the Monochrome Montre de Souscription 5 Angelus Chronographe Tachymètre can be seen via the caseback and it’s truly exciting to look at. It has a gold-finished main plate, bevelled bridges and polished screws which runs at 3Hz and gives the watch a 42 hour power reserve.

Measuring 37mm, the Monochrome Montre de Souscription 5 Angelus Chronographe Tachymètre has a stainless steel case and is inspired by 1950s chronographs. Speaking of, the right side of the watch has the single monopusher built into the crown which starts, stops and resets the chronograph’s stopwatch function.

The dial of the Monochrome Montre de Souscription 5 Angelus Chronographe Tachymètre also has a clever technical detail hidden in plain sight. At the edge of the grained gold toned dial is a double coiled snailed scale, a spiral-shaped tachymeter.

Also featured on the dial are black 12 and 6 numerals and indexes, 30 and 60 seconds chronograph subdials, and luminous hour and minute hands. The watch is finished with a grey nubuck strap.

But that’s not all the surprises Monochrome has up its sleeve. The Monochrome Montre de Souscription 5 Angelus Chronographe Tachymètre is limited to just 20 pieces and is a subscription watch. It’s on sale now for just 10 days and is available to buy for €18,500.