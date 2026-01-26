This watch you've never heard of consistently beats auction estimates – and it's design is inspired by a window

Quick Summary You've never heard of this watch – but you're going to want to. It's a limited edition, though, so you'll need to be quick.

The wonderful world of luxury watches is packed with all sorts of different pieces. Whether you opt for a classic design from a company with centuries of experience, or an unheard of start-up with wacky ideas, there's something for every taste.

Enter the Toledano & Chan b/1.3r. While it might sound like a line of code, it's actually one of the most beautiful watches I've seen in a long time.

I'm clearly not the only one who thinks so, either. The brand's website proudly displays a stash of historical auction figures, which show off how far above estimates these have sold for.

(Image credit: Toledano & Chan)

The model itself is inspired by the window of the Whitney Museum in New York, which was designed by the iconic Bauhaus architect, Marcel Breuer. That makes for a stunning, asymmetrical point of interest, and looks really fantastic as a watch.

For the beautifully named b/1.3r, that model makes use of an 18k yellow gold dial, which is given a rippled effect. It's inspired by the look of water, and looks great here. The combination of the curved ripples with the brutalist straight lines of the case and bracelet make for just the right amount of juxtaposition.

(Image credit: Toledano & Chan)

That case and bracelet is crafted from Grade 5 Titanium, and is also made slightly smaller than previous examples in the collection. This model measures 32x33.5mm, which sounds small. Given the unique shape and integrated bracelet design, though, we'll reserve comment on sizing until we've seen it on the wrist.

The piece is powered by a Sellita SW100 movement. That's a less commonly used movement, often reserved for automatic ladies watches owing to its smaller diameter. It's a great pick here, though, as it allows the brand to make use of its asymmetrical case shape, while still offering fully automatic operation.

Priced at US$10,200 (approx. £7,500 / €8.695 / AU$14,950) – and made as a limited edition of no more than 300 pieces – this watch actually manages to feel like good value. While it definitely has some stiff competition in this price bracket, its unique design should win some hearts all by itself.