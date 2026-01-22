Bulova celebrates 10 years of a chronograph movement which bends around your wrist

Quick Summary Bulova has unveiled a new chronograph to celebrate ten years of a model range. This one hides a secret, though, as it curves around your wrist.

When you look at the best watches out there, one of the most underrated brands might be Bulova. While it rarely makes the same headlines as other manufacturers, the brand does offer some impressive specs in its pieces.

Take, for example, its quartz movements. Some of those operate as a whopping 262kHz, which ensures buttery smooth seconds hand sweeps, even from a quartz mechanism.

(Image credit: Bulova)

This year also marks ten years of a bizarre collection from the brand. The Bulova CURV collection saw Bulova reimagine the watch movement entirely.

Most brands – and, by extension, most users – would imagine the watch movement as a flat piece. Normally, that is the case, but not so for the Bulova CURV. Instead, these watches make use of a curved chronograph movement, which allows the case to match the curve of the wrist more naturally.

This commemorative model features a 41mm case diameter, and is crafted from stainless steel. That's matched with a stainless steel bracelet, while an alternative black rubber strap is also included for variation.

(Image credit: Bulova)

The dial is a translucent brown colour – not exactly a common choice in the world of watches – and it's the translucent nature which is most notable here. That allows the user to glance into the movement below, which is certainly a trend we've seen in recent years with the rise of skeletonised watches.

The model features a seconds register at the six o'clock position, with a minutes counter in the three o'clock sub-dial and an hour register at nine o'clock. Those are for the chronograph functionality, with central minute and hour hands for telling the time, though the seconds register will double up to show the seconds in standard mode by pressing the four o'clock pusher.

Priced at £995 (approx. €1,150 / US$1,350 / AU$1,950) this watch is slightly more costly than the standard variants currently on offer. Still, you'd expect as much for an anniversary edition, so that's no bad thing.