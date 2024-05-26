A Week on the Wrist with the Bulova Surveyor – a perfect affordable dress watch

When you're looking to build up a collection of the best watches, a dress watch is an integral part. These watches utilise simple dial designs which pair beautifully with formal wear.

While their popularity may have waned in recent years, they still make up an important part of any collection. If you're looking to add something to your collection without busting the bank, this Bulova Surveyor might be a great option.

Let's dive in and take a closer look at what's on offer.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The Surveyor utilises an angular case shape which loosely resembles an octagon. That's crafted from stainless steel, with a round dial sat within it. It's a 39mm case, and feels nice and slender on a slimmer wrist.

My review unit features a green dial. That's nicely brushed, showcasing a sunburst effect which plays nicely with the light.

The dial features a bar indexes, split through the middle to reflect light as it moves. At 12 o'clock, the Bulova logo sits flush with the same polish, while the 3 o'clock position sees a date window. A sapphire crystal sits on top of the case, with a cyclops over the date.

Inside, a Miyota movement keeps things ticking away. That's visible through a sapphire case back, which gives users a good look at the inner workings of the watch.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Bulova Surveyor like to wear?

On the wrist, the Surveyor is a really perfect size. That 39mm case is beautifully unassuming, and feels right at home. I had some concerns over the angular case shape, but in practice it adds no amount of girth to the case.

The brown leather strap is comfortable and nicely coloured. It's nothing to particularly write home about, but it certainly doesn't feel cheap – something which isn't always possible for watches under £300.

That dial is the real star here, though. A wash of beautiful pistachio coloured goodness, the sunburst pattern really helps this to pop as it moves through the sunlight.

One thing which did bug me slightly is the minute track. Between the indexes you'll find cut-outs along the outer edge of the dial. However, there are six of those per gap, which never lines up with the minutes within. It's certainly an unusual take, though it tends to fade from memory after a bit of wear.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Bulova Surveyor worth the money?

While it can be hard to justify some watch purchases, this really isn't one of them. The Bulova Surveyor represents exceptional value for money. At under £300, this is an exceptional pick up.

Whether you're looking for an everyday option for the office, or just need something stylish for the handful of times your wear a suit, the Surveyor is a great option, which won't break the bank.