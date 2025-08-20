5 tips to transition from summer to autumn camping, according to an outdoor expert

Missed out on camping this summer? Don’t worry. Autumn is – without a doubt – one of the best times of year to head outdoors. With less bugs, fewer crowds, and beautiful, vibrant scenery, autumn camping can offer a quieter, more scenic experience.

But, as the temperature drops and the days grow shorter, your approach – and camping gear – needs to shift too. What may have worked for your summer camping trip may not be up to the task for your fall one.

Below, Outdoor Expert from Trekitt, Lorna Preston, shares five tips that will help you make a smooth transition from summer into the autumn camping season.

1. Bring more layers

Although Autumn isn’t freezing, the change in temperature definitely demands more layers than you’d need during the warmer weather. “Start with a moisture-wicking base layer (synthetic or Merino) to keep sweat off your skin,” says Preston. “Add an insulating mid-layer (like a fleece or lightweight synthetic jacket) to trap warmth, then finish with a windproof outer layer – this could be a waterproof jacket or a windproof jacket. The magic is in flexibility; you can peel layers off when you’re slogging uphill and pile them back on at rest stops or on descent.”

2. Upgrade your sleep system

Although temperatures fall during summer evenings, they will take an even bigger dip during the autumn, so you’ll want to make sure your sleeping bag is fit for purpose. “It’s all about protecting yourself from heat loss overnight, so swap that summer-weight bag for one rated to at least 0 degrees,” say Preston. Pair this with an insulated sleeping mat – “half of your body heat disappears into the ground otherwise,” she adds – and pay attention to its R-value (this is a measurement of thermal resistance). “You’ll want to choose something with at least an R-value of 4,” Preston says.

3. Adjust your cooking setup

The cooler weather may in fact, call for a few adjustments to your camp kitchen. “Canister stoves struggle in freezing conditions as gas pressure drops, so consider a liquid-fuel stove if you’ll be out often in the cold, or at least invert your gas canister and use a stove with a pre-heat tube,” says Preston. “Always insulate your stove from the ground with a mat or some foil to stop heat from disappearing into the soil. And don’t forget – hearty, warming camp meals!”

4. Choose your campsite carefully

A campsite that may feel perfect in summer can be far from ideal during autumn’s damp and chilly conditions. “Avoid valleys where cold air pools, and steer clear of exposed ridgelines where wind chill can turn a pleasant night into an ordeal,” Preston advises. “Instead, seek natural shelter – tree lines, boulders, even gentle folds in the land. Always check drainage; there’s nothing worse than waking up to find your tent in a pool of muddy water.”

5. Rethink your safety kit

