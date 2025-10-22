8 must-have hiking gadgets to help conquer cold and wet trails

Fall brings a whole new hiking experience to summer; shorter days, a kaleidoscope of colour and quieter trails – in our opinion, it’s one of the best times to lace up your hiking boots and head outdoors. But, with the drop in temperature and the weather taking a turn, having the right hiking gadgets can make all the difference to your outdoor adventure.

Most changes will be to your hiking attire, such as switching to a sturdier pair of hiking boots and incorporating more layers, like a base layer , fleece , and a waterproof jacket . But, aside from these obvious swaps, you may be wondering what other gear you need to take along in your hiking backpack.

Below are 8 gadgets that we actually think you’ll benefit from popping into your hiking backpack for when the weather starts to take a turn.

Headtorch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although you can benefit from having a headtorch in your hiking backpack all year round, having one in the autumn-winter months is essential, especially as we lose light. When out enjoying yourself, darkness can creep up on you very quickly, and the last thing you want is to get lost in the dark. We particularly rate the Petzl Swift RL 2 for its incredible light output and comfort.

Waterproof battery pack

A power bank is essential on any hike, particularly longer, more remote ones. However, when hiking in drizzly cold conditions, it’s best to opt for one that’s weatherproof and a little more durable. This one from RUGD is waterproof (and IP67 Certified), shockproof and has a carabiner so that you can easily attach it to your backpack.

Trekking poles

Keeping a pair of lightweight trekking poles in your backpack – like this foldable pair from Silva — can be particularly useful when tackling steep, slippy trails in the autumn/winter months. Plus, you can dunk them into a puddle to check out how deep it is to save your feet from getting soggy.

Waterproof matches

There’s nothing worse than wanting to start a fire or light a stove, only to realise your matches are wet, or you can’t strike them because of the rain. A box of waterproof matches instantly resolves this problem, especially as many have a waterproof striking surface too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Drysure Extreme Boots Dryer

(Image credit: Drysure)

This is a gadget you'd use after your hike, but it's a good one, so we had to include it. The Drysure Extreme is a non-electric dryer suitable for hiking boots that you simply slip into your shoes and the moisture-absorbing technology does the rest, whilst also eliminating bad odurs. A good gadget to keep in the car for when you swap your shoes over at the end of your hike.

Waterproof phone case

A waterproof phone case, or pouch, isn’t just good for protecting your phone from the rain, but also dirt and if you drop it. Lots of cases also come with lanyards or straps, so you can stay hands-free too and – heavens forbid your phone falls into a lake while crossing – some even float so you can make a quick rescue.

Heated gloves

(Image credit: THAW)

No one likes frozen fingers on the trail, but these heated gloves from Thaw (coming soon) can keep your hands toasty for up to 8 hours. They’re also water-resistant and touchscreen compatible, so you can stay connected without peeling them off every time you need to use your phone. If you’d rather a pair of regular gloves, then we recommend the Windjammer Lite Windproof Gloves from Montane, made from Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric.

Flask