5 hiking essentials every beginner needs, says an outdoor expert

If it’s your first time hiking, it won’t be enjoyable without the right gear. Firstly, you’ve got your obvious hiking kit, like a backpack to store everything in – like your hiking snacks and water bottle – and a decent pair of hiking boots or walking shoes . You may think ‘that’ll do’ – but does it?

According to Hiking Movement Coach, Chase Tucker, not quite. In a YouTube video he’s shared five bits of hiking gear that he says he wishes more beginners would use when hitting the trails. They’ll not just make your hike more comfortable, but can also help you stay out of trouble too.

1. Trowel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're planning on doing a long, hard hike, then you'll want this. For shorter hikes you can probably get away with it. Either way, you’re not going to have access to toilets, which means you’re going to have to do your business outdoors.

“People who are new to hiking don’t know what to do with poo in the wilderness and the general rule around the world for what to do is to bury it, so I recommend you bring a trowel,” says Tucker.

With this, he says you can dig a 'cat hole', a small 20cm hole in the ground, where you can do your business and then neatly cover it back up – no-one will ever be able to spot the difference.

2. Offline maps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going off-trail is common on a hike, but if this happens to you as a new hiker, it can be pretty scary and leave you feeling panicked. It's why Tucker suggests downloading some form of offline maps because, when you're in the mountains or deep in the wilderness, a lot of the time your trusted Google Maps will be useless. MAPS.ME is completely free and gives you turn-by-turn navigation.

3. Water filter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not drinking enough and becoming dehydrated won’t just ruin your hike, but it can be dangerous. However, if you know that you’re on a hike that passes lakes, rivers or streams, Tucker recommends buying a water filter. "Water in the mountains may seem like it's pristine and safe and perfectly clear to drink, but a lot of the time it's not."

A water filter, however, will filter out all the harmful bacteria so you can drink the water safely. Plus you won't have to carry multiple water bottles. This is the one Tucker recommends, or LifeStraw has lots of great choices.

4. Battery pack

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're capturing stunning views on your phone or using it for directions, the battery is going to get drained, which is why a power bank is essential. For short day hikes, Tucker says a power bank that's around 2,000 mAh should be plenty, whereas one around 200,000 mAh is more likely going to last you around four to five days.

5. Wool socks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Probably not the most obvious thing that comes to mind when heading out for a hike but, believe it or not, a good pair of quality hiking socks can make a massive difference to the comfort of your hike.

"Cotton tends to absorb moisture and it traps that moist environment in your foot that's probably going to cause discomfort at the least, but blisters, maceration, fungus, all sorts of nasty stuff," Tucker says. Instead, he recommends a wool-synthetic blend or, if you're vegan, bamboo.