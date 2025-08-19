I commute to work – here are 7 essentials that make the journey easier

If you commute to work and want to make the journey easier, these are seven must-have tech and home essentials you need to bring with you.

I’ve been getting the train into the office for a few years now and frequently go on work trips, so I’ve become somewhat of an expert when it comes to commuting. From which carriage has the most free seats to what to use if I have to start work on the train, I have perfected my work commute, thanks to the many supplies that I bring with me.

From power banks to portable blenders, these seven must-have gadgets and appliances allow me to work while I travel and make sure I don’t go hungry if there are any delays – plus they all transfer over to the office.

1. Carl Friedrik Day-To-Day Backpack

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

I’ve tested many of the best backpacks for T3, and the Carl Friedrik Day-To-Day Backpack is my absolute favourite to take with me to the office. It has a huge amount of storage, including a 16-inch pocket to hold my laptop and internal and external pockets for stationary, keys, headphones, cables and more.

Despite its many compartments, the Carl Friedrik Day-To-Day Backpack still has a good amount of space for items that are too big to fit in pockets, like my lunch, book and water bottle. The straps and zips are sturdy, and the top of the bag can be rolled up or down depending on how much stuff you have. See my Carl Friedrik Day-To-Day Backpack review for more details.

2. Sony WF-C500

(Image credit: Future)

Walking to and from the station is boring without music or a podcast, so I always have my Sony earbuds with me. They fit snugly in the ear, and while they don’t have active noise cancellation, they block out a good amount of external noise, while still ensuring I can hear what’s going on around me.

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds have a handy travel and charging case which takes up hardly any room in my giant backpack. I love using them to gear myself up for the day, concentrate while at my desk and unwind as I walk home. See the Sony WF-C500 review for more details.

3. Beast Mighty 850 Plus

(Image credit: Beast Health)

To save money on buying food out, I like to make smoothies and take them with me into the office. The best blender I’ve found for the job is the Beast Mighty 850 Plus. Beast arrived in the UK earlier this year and is designed by the founder of Nutribullet, with portability at the forefront.

Unlike Nutribullet, the Beast Mighty 850 Plus fits onto the blender base and uses a one-touch button to blend your smoothie. My favourite part of the Beast Mighty 850 Plus is the many accessories that it comes with. After I’ve made my smoothie, I leave it in the cup it was blended in and attach the straw lid and cap, so I can easily transport it in my bag without any spills. When I get to work, I add the straw, and I’ve got a homemade smoothie in the office.

4. Ninja Crispi

(Image credit: Future)

Bringing an air fryer to work might sound crazy but let’s face it – no one wants to microwave their food after someone’s used the communal appliance to reheat last night’s fish! But that’s one of the many reasons Ninja invented the Crispi, a portable, glass air fryer which acts as both tupperware and a cooking/reheating appliance.

The main pod of the Ninja Crispi clicks on to your glass container of leftovers and heats it up wherever you are – on the train, in the office, and so on. It’s easy to travel with, lightweight and can fit into any bag. See our Ninja Crispi review for more details.

5. YETI Rambler 26oz Bottle

(Image credit: Yeti)

I am notoriously bad at drinking water, so the only way I can make sure I’m staying hydrated while commuting and at work is with an absolutely massive water bottle. The YETI Rambler 26oz Bottle holds 769ml of water and its insulated material keeps it crisp and cold throughout the day.

The YETI Rambler 26oz Bottle is quite a big water bottle to transport – not with my Day-to-Day Backpack – but it’s nice to carry, thanks to its handle lid. I have the chug cap version which is easy to drink out of and it’s leakproof so it won’t be spilling inside my bag.

6. Ember Travel Mug 2+

(Image credit: Ember)

For those who love bringing tea or coffee on the go, then you’ll love the Ember Travel Mug 2+. The best part of the Ember Travel Mug 2+ is that its smart technology allows you to set your drinking temperature, so the travel mug keeps your drink at that same heat for up to three hours so your drink doesn’t stay too hot or get too cold.

I’m awful at making drinks at home and forgetting them until I’m in the office. To avoid that cold, sad gulp of coffee, the Ember Travel Mug 2+ has definitely cancelled out that problem!

7. Anker Laptop Power Bank

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

If I’m heading to a different city for a press day or event, I always bring the Anker Laptop Power Bank with me. Rather than having to carry around a bulky charger, a power bank has plenty of power to charge my phone and laptop while I’m on the go.