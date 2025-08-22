I'm always travelling for work – here are 5 tech essentials I never leave at home

As someone who covers consumer tech and is always attending press trips, this topic couldn’t be more up my street. I take huge pride in keeping on top of all my tech essentials when I travel, so being able to share them with you as part of Back to Class month at T3 is very exciting.

My colleague Beth has already covered the tech she takes on her commute, so now it’s time to focus on the travel picks. Below, you’ll find my top five essentials that I never leave home without – and to be honest, if I did forget one, I’m not sure what would happen.

1. Power bank

(Image credit: Chargeasap)

It only feels right to start with the essentials, and that means one of the best power banks. Taking one of these everywhere I go is the one thing that keeps me connected, and I'm sure you probably feel the same.

These days, I prefer something bigger like the Chargeasap Flash Pro Ultra, which has a huge 25,000mAh battery and 275W output. It’s on the heavier side, but it lasts a solid 3-4 days, which is just the right amount of time.

2. Universal travel adapter

(Image credit: Epicka)

Next up is a universal travel adapter – and when I say universal, I mean it. There’s no point in having adapters that only work in one country, especially as some models out there literally work everywhere.

My personal favourite has to be the Epicka TA-105 Max. It can charge up to six devices at once, offers up to 75W of fast charging, and even comes with a handy storage case.

3. Travel pillow

(Image credit: TRTL)

Of course, no trip is complete without a travel pillow – and I don’t mean one of those annoying doughnut-shaped ones that never fit in your bag. My latest find is the TRTL Travel Neck Pillow, and it's been an absolute lifesaver.

It holds your neck in a comfortable, ergonomic position, meaning it stops that annoying head flop. It's also lightweight and machine washable, and I couldn't recommend it enough.

4. Digital tracker

(Image credit: UGREEN)

I also rarely leave home without a digital tracker. After too many close calls and mishandled luggage stories, this gives me peace of mind and ensures I know exactly where my bag is if it goes missing.

My top pick is the UGREEN FineTrack Smart Finder due to its compact size and impressive battery life. However, the best thing is you can connect to it instantly via the Find My app on iPhone. Android users, you’re missing out here – sorry!

5. Smart watch

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Finally, my last essential has to be one of the best smartwatches. Beyond telling the time, it keeps you updated on your sleep, heart rate and stress levels, often without you even noticing.

I don’t stick to one particular brand, but I’d recommend going for a premium option if you want something durable and reliable for years to come.