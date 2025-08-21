Autumn hiking is better: 5 things you’ll only experience in fall
From spectacular scenery to quieter trails, autumn is the perfect time to lace up your hiking boots and get outdoors
There’s something uniquely magical about hitting the trails in fall, from the crisp air to the stunning fall foliage; autumn ushers in the perfect conditions for lacing up your hiking boots and hitting the trails.
Yes, it may mean a little more rain (easily solved with a waterproof jacket) and the requirement of extra layers, but the pros certainly outweigh the cons. “You may even find that your body and mind welcome the gentler rhythm of the season more than you expect,” says Dr. Suzanne Hackenmiller, Chief Medical Advisor, at AllTrails.
Whether you're a seasoned trekker or a weekend wanderer, here are five things that make autumn hiking truly unforgettable – it might just become your favourite season to hit the trails.
1. Crisp, cooler temperatures
If the summer heat made your favourite hike feel too challenging, autumn offers a welcome relief. “The milder climate makes for a more comfortable hike, and you might find it easier to embark on longer, more challenging trails without the blazing heat of the sun,” says Dr Hackenmiller. “Of course, it's still important to carry the essentials, such as suncream and a sufficient water supply.”
2. Spectacular seasonal colours
Summer hiking is picturesque, but nothing quite beats the beauty of autumn. “Few things rival the kaleidoscope of autumn,” says Dr Hackenmiller. “Green leaves turn shades of red, amber, and gold, creating a vibrant tapestry across forests, hills, and valleys. Add the soft light of shorter days, and even familiar routes feel special.”
3. More peaceful trails
As the summer crowds dissipate, trails become calmer and more serene. “This peace enhances the immersive experience of being outdoors and comes with many benefits to your wellbeing. Plus, research shows that walking in tranquil environments reduces stress and boosts endorphin levels, leaving you feeling rejuvenated long after you’ve returned home.”
4. New wildlife
One thing you won’t want to forget during autumn is a set of binoculars, as the season brings a new lease of wildlife. From deer, to squirrels and jays foraging for the winter ahead, migrating birds, day owls and the spectacular salmon run – so there’s plenty to take in. Also, nature's pantry opens up with plenty of nuts and berries, from acorns to conkers, blackberries and crab apples.
5. The chance to slow down
The crisp air, rustling leaves, and soft light of autumn invite mindfulness, giving hikers the chance to pause, breathe, and really notice their surroundings. “As we mirror autumn’s rhythm, it’s an ideal time to embrace the Nordic concept of “Koselig,” creating warmth, comfort, and connection with nature or loved ones,” says Dr Hackenmiller. “Spending time outdoors at this time of year can also boost mood, counteract lower vitamin D levels, and help combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a condition that affects around two million people in the UK.”
