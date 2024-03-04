Budget Bulova watch gains a quartet of tasty new colour options

Quick Summary The Bulova Surveyor is now available in four new colour options. The range includes colourful dial variants on leather and steel bracelets – an even packs in a yellow gold toned model.

If you're on the hunt for a top timepiece on a budget, you'll want to take a look at our guide to the best watches under £300. Those are some of top options if you're looking to nab something decent without busting the bank.

Another notable inclusion is the Bulova Surveyor. That series is designed to offer users a stylish automatic watch with personality and an affordable price tag.

Now, that range has four new colour options – including a gold-toned model with an openworked dial. That gives a look at the 21 jewel Miyota movement on the inside.

Elsewhere, you'll find a pair of models on a steel bracelet. Those come in green and red dial options, with the red also sporting rose gold toned markers and crown.

If you prefer a leather strap, you'll enjoy a stunning pistachio dial. That comes on a gorgeous brown leather strap, with a standard buckle and tang.

Each of those three come in a stainless steel case, and – where applicable – use a stainless steel bracelet. They're also the first three models in the range to include a date window at the 3 o'clock position. Those include a cyclops for magnification, too.

The range starts at £279 for the pistachio model on the leather bracelet, and tops out at £349 for the gold-toned model. The two options on the stainless steel bracelet cost £299.

That's a fantastic value proposition. Even at the top end, none of those are especially expensive. What's more, the combination of an angular case and a round bezel makes for a really attractive design. It's evocative of a range of classic models, without feeling at all derivative.

It's a perfect fit for just about any scenario – whether you're working in the office or headed to the beach, this will be a welcome addition. Prospective buyers can check out the full range on the Bulova website.