Netflix's new thriller looks almost unbelievably dark – as befits its name

Netflix's latest dark thriller is shaping up nicely, and its first full trailer makes it clear that we can expect some properly twisted dynamics when it comes out on 26 March. Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is about as on-the-nose as any title we've seen for a new show in recent years, but there's a certain arch irony to it that's pretty playful and fun.

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After all, the horror and thriller genre is very much founded on the principle of dramatic irony – where we, the viewers, know that the characters on-screen are in for something terrible, long before they do. Bringing that out into the open in the show's title is pretty fun, to be honest.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As trailers go, this is actually one of the more restrained ones that Netflix has released recently, especially when you consider that the show launches in just a couple of weeks. Normally, new promos this close to the big day tend to spoil major twists or moments, whereas this is more of a mood piece, in a good way.

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Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen will revolve around the story of Rachel, a young woman who's pretty sure she's found her soulmate in the form of boyfriend Nicky. When they decide to get married, he suggests they have an intimate ceremony at his family's private and fairly luxurious cabin, and she sees no reason not to agree.

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The trailer makes it pretty clear that the vibe once Rachel and Nicky arrive will pretty instantly get very intense, though, and Nicky's family seem to be the main reason behind that. His mum's played by the always-fun Jennifer Jason Leigh, and she seems to be in frightening form, but plenty of weird details around the cabin will also leave Rachel starting to doubt herself.

From there, the trailer blessedly leaves us in the dark about exactly what's going to go wrong, but we can be very confident that something isn't right thanks to that all-important title. Whether it gets psychological, gory or just incredibly uncomfortable, we'll have to tune in when the show drops to find out.

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