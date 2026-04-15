Netflix's new crime thriller series looks like it's set on another planet, but it's very much not

I can really get on board with the best streaming services embracing cheesy stuff – while there is always room for pretentious arthouse movies and contemplative dramas, it's simply a fact that sometimes audiences just want to switch their brains off and enjoy something a little silly. That's exactly how I'd describe Nemesis, which got a trailer this week.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

The series is coming to Netflix on 14 May, so it's around a month away, and something about the trailer makes me find it unbelievably funny, even though it's very much not intended as a comedy. This is a crime show, one featuring two perspectives – a master criminal leading a gang of thieves, and the obsessed cop who's chasing him down.

Nemesis | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The show's from the creators of Power, so if you enjoyed that series you're almost certain to have a good time with Nemesis, and it certainly has a lot going for it. The main characters, for one thing, are both absolute pillars of beefiness, and there will clearly be some big action scenes involving both of them throughout its run of episodes.

Article continues below

They won't just be contending with each other, though, with a supporting cast of characters helping them towards their respective goals, and it seems like there will be at least a couple of moments where they also meet each other before anything can be proven. It's a cat-and-mouse classic, basically, but the tone is so, so sincere.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

To expand on what I find funny, something about the way the trailer treats the main cop character tickles me – he's running around with no uniform on, seemingly with a new look every scene, but also always looking absolutely pristine. It's a really amusing twist on the classic trope of a troubled detective, and I can't quite get past it.

Still, based on how Power did for Netflix, there's every chance that this runs away and becomes a massive success. You can check it out for yourself in mid-May when it drops.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors