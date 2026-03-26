Netflix's new Charlize Theron movie is all about Taron Egerton, for me

I'll happily admit to being a pretty huge fan of Taron Egerton. Since the slightly boring days of the Kingsman film he's made fun choice after fun choice in terms of his career, and I still think his turn in Rocketman isn't talked about as much as it should be. Now, he's turning villainous again, in a new Netflix movie that looks unbelievably fun and potentially very stressful.

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Apex stars the AAA-rated Charlize Theron as Sasha, who's travelled to the Australian outback in search of a break from life that will really push her. Instead of going on solo hikes and waking up to beautiful rugged views, though, she finds herself in a life-or-death hunt when she becomes the focus of a local.

Apex | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Egerton's playing that local, who she first meets when she asks for directions to a remote hike at a petrol station. He's only too happy to direct her, and from the trailer embedded above it looks a lot like those directions might be part of a plan to have her walk directly into a trap.

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After he torches her supplies while she sleeps, Egerton's waiting in the morning to tell Sasha the rules of the game he's cooked up. He'll play a song, and she has the duration of said music to get as far away from him as possible. When it's over, he'll start hunting her down with a very menacing-looking crossbow, and there's only one way he wants things to end.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

It looks like the definition of a two-hander of a movie, and Egerton's clearly having a great time with the openly evil character he gets to play. It's also fairly clear from the trailer that at some point they'll be forced to work together, since they end up chained together going down some white-water rapids.

How that unfolds will be part of the fun of the movie when it does come out, of course, so I don't want to speculate too much, but it looks like the locals they come across at night could have something to do with it.

We'll find out more when the film debuts on 24 April for Netflix subscribers – circle that date on the paper calendar you definitely own if this looks like it could be a pulpy movie night.

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