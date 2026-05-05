Netflix's big-budget, high-profile comedy series is coming back for a second season

Netflix has proved time and time again that it has the sway to bring huge actors in for new shows and movies, but that doesn't stop me from getting fairly impressed when it does so regularly. When it united the likes of Tina Fey, Will Forte and Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons last year, I wondered whether it would get another season, and how soon.

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Almost unbelievably, the answer to those two questions are "yes" and "this year", which indicates that Netflix is stepping up its desire to get shows on production schedules that don't lead to two-year gaps between seasons. Audiences want more regular programming, it would seem, and the trailer embedded below suggests that The Four Seasons will oblige.

The Four Seasons | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The show will again pick up the same group of friends that it showed us last time out, albeit with one of them no longer present after dying during the course of the first season. Still, their number might swell back up during this season, since babies are clearly on the agenda.

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One of them is heavily pregnant in the trailer, while at least one other couple is in the process of deciding whether it's too late for them to become parents, too. That's an immediately interesting mix of emotional levers for the game to pull on, and there's sure to be plenty more in that vein. From mental health troubles to managing libidos as you age, this show isn't scared to get into touchy territory, after all.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Impressively, it's coming out on 28 May for Netflix subscribers, which makes it only just a shade over a year between the two seasons so far. Of course, given the show's name, it woul be nice to imagine that Netflix will let it run further, but that'll depend on its audience figures once it does arrive.

Still, you can be confident that this season will once again be split into four sections, each of them comprising a trip that the friends take together. That was how the last season worked, and it seems to be a returning framework this time around.