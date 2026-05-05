Ralph Lauren's new Preppy Bear watch might be an underrated must-have

Quick Summary Ralph Lauren has unveiled a new watch with a cuddly friend on the dial. It follows in a long line of bear-themed Polo watches.

Ralph Lauren might not be the name you first think of for the best watches, but its latest launch already looks like an underrated gem. The new Preppy Bear watch follows a long line of watches which feature the iconic Polo bear on the dial.

This one is made to mimic the brand's signature collegiate styling, with the bear dressed in a blazer and jeans, complete with a jumper draped over their shoulders, arms folded in front.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

It's not just the bear who'll nail that style, either, with this watch sitting perfectly in that vein. The model comes with a selection of different strap options, but the main one is a striped grosgrain option in a range of classic hues.

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The piece features a white dial, topped with chunky, classic Arabic numerals. The only missing marker is at nine o'clock, where the Polo Ralph Lauren logo sits.

That's topped with a simple three-hand stack. Hour and minute hands are black, with a slight leaf shape, while the seconds hand is orange and straight, allowing it to differentiate itself at a glance.

Given just how much is going on with that dial, it's remarkably clean to look at. I think most people would have a pretty easy time reading this one, which makes it a solid option.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

The watch is powered by a Sellita calibre, offering automatic operation with a 4Hz beat rate and around 50 hours of power reserve. That sits inside of a 42mm case, crafted from polished stainless steel.

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It's also just 10.7mm tall, which is really sleek for a watch like this. That should make it feel even more wearable, though I'd personally have liked a smaller case diameter to fit the vintage vibe.

Priced at £1,590 / €1,800 / US$1,750 (approx. AU$3,000) this certainly isn't a cheap watch. It may also be a tough sell, with many of the traditional watch lovers out there often biased against fashion watches.

This one doesn't feel like the typical fashion watch, though, and is well worth your time as a result.