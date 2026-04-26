Norqain Freedom Chrono Enjoy Life 'Sprinkles' hands on – the Watches and Wonders launch I just can't get out of my head

While the big names at Watches and Wonders often take the biggest headlines, there's a lot to love from the smaller, independent brands too. In fact, large parts of the show floor are dedicated to such brands, with innovations and killer designs aplenty.

One such example came from Norqain. And no, I'm not talking about its uber-light Wild One, impressive though that was.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

No, for me, one of the highlights of the show overall was the brand's Enjoy Life 'Sprinkles' watch. That's offered in two finishes – pink and blue – though anyone who knows me will already be aware of my pick from that bunch.

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The model follows on from the original Enjoy Life chronograph, which launched in June last year. That was recently discontinued, and makes way for this pair of fun dials, which feel like part of the same family – the original was inspired by ice cream, these are by sprinkles.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

I'm all for a fun watch, but it can't be all play and no work. Fortunately, the Norqain delivers, with an automatic chronograph calibre inside delivering 62 hours of power reserve from a 4Hz beat rate.

The case sits 40mm across and is crafted from stainless steel. The spec sheet suggests that it sits 14.9mm tall, though I had no concerns about the height when I got it on the wrist.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

In fact, my overall experience with it was fantastic. The case shape and size was pretty much perfect, offering the sort of wearability which could easily become a daily driver.

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In fact – despite being at a show where I got my hands on my dream Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, a suite of lovely Rolex watches and lots more – this is the one watch I really can't get out of my head. I honestly can't remember the last time a watch had this kind of a hold on me.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

I do think, at least in some small part, that's because of the messaging. It's a simple motto, "Enjoy Life", but it's one I think is really important, and having a wrist-mounted reminder of that feels like a great way to keep it in mind.

Priced at £4,690 (approx. €5,400 / US$6,350 / AU$8,870), this one is a touch more costly than its predecessor. But given how short-lived that model ended up being, I'm expecting to see a lot of sales here regardless.